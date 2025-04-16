Green Mountain Conservation Camp Spring Cleanup May 17

Vermont Fish and Wildlife staff are looking for volunteers to join them for a fun-filled day to get the Green Mountain Conservation Camps at Lake Bomoseen and Buck Lake ready for the 2025 season.

The Spring Cleanup will take place on Saturday, May 17, and volunteers can choose to help at either camp location.

“We look forward to our Spring Cleanup all winter long,” said Education Specialist Hannah Phelps. “With the help of local volunteers, we spruce up both camps in preparation for the summer and enjoy being outdoors knowing it’s for a good cause -- environmental education for today’s youth.”

GMCC staff will be leading projects from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a break for lunch. Volunteers can participate for one hour, a half day, or the whole day. Lunch, dinner and snacks will be provided.

The Buck Lake camp is located in Woodbury, and the Lake Bomoseen Camp is in Castleton. This is an excellent community service opportunity for boy scout and girl scout groups, as well as for high school and college clubs.

“We are looking for help with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, cleaning, firewood, and gardening,” said Phelps. “Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, but we will have some available.”

For more information and to register as a volunteer, please email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov or call 802-522-2925.

Vermont's conservation camp program is unique because it is sponsored and directed by the Fish and Wildlife Department professionals who conserve Vermont's fish and wildlife species. Working biologists, foresters, wardens, and conservation educators teach young people about their role with Vermont's forests, wetlands, wildlife, and fish through interactive activities.

The Green Mountain Conservation Camp program's greatest strength is connecting young people to the outdoors. The camp program is sponsored in part through a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.