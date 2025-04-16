JMXi Recognized on 2025 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List

This prestigious annual list honors IT solution providers that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology vendors.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMXi, a leader in managed IT and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its recognition on the 2025 CRNTech Elite 250 list by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. This prestigious annual list honors North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology vendors.The Tech Elite 250 is a select group of IT providers who demonstrate a deep commitment to customer success by investing heavily in training and certifications from companies like HPE, Cisco, Dell Technologies, and more. These certifications enable JMXi to deliver enterprise-grade solutions to organizations of all sizes, while still maintaining the personal touch that sets us apart.“Being named to the MSP Tech Elite 250 is a tremendous recognition of the deep technical capabilities we've built across our global JMXi team,” said John Medaska, Chief Executive Officer, JMXi. “Our extensive list of OEM authorizations and technical certifications reflects the investments we've made to ensure we deliver top-tier solutions to our clients, no matter where they are in the world.”“This award highlights the strength of our global technical services team and underscores the critical importance of our continued focus on OEM partnerships and advanced certifications,” said Andrew Shipton, Chief Technology Officer & President, JMXi. “It’s this foundation that enables us to deliver consistent, high-quality services across networking, cloud, data center, and security for clients worldwide.”JMXi’s recognition on the Tech Elite 250 list further underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation across its full portfolio of services, including managed services, professional services, cloud architecture, and enterprise IT consulting.For more information about JMXi and its technology solutions, visit www.jmxi.com About JMXiJMXi is a managed services and cybersecurity provider headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, serving clients across a variety of industries. From small businesses to large enterprises, JMXi delivers tailored IT strategies, proactive support, and secure infrastructure solutions that scale with your needs. Learn more at www.jmxi.io

