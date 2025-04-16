Zerzura Experiences Unveils the UAE’s Most Exclusive Dune Buggy Adventure at Mleiha National Park

Zerzura Dune buggy experience

Zerzura Experiences combines archaeology, adventure, and luxury to redefine desert tourism in the UAE.

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zerzura Experiences, the exclusive operator within the breathtaking Mleiha National Park, is redefining luxury adventure tourism in the UAE with the official launch of its signature offering: a self-drive dune buggy tour combined with an immersive desert experience that includes camel rides, sandboarding, guided nature walks, and private dining under the stars.

Nestled in the heart of Sharjah’s archaeological wonderland, Zerzura Experiences invites guests to explore one of the region’s most protected and historically rich desert terrains. The experience isn’t just another desert safari—it’s an expedition through time and nature, designed for modern-day explorers seeking more meaningful adventures.



A Journey Through Time and Terrain

Mleiha National Park, a UNESCO-nominated heritage site, is home to an extraordinary array of ancient fossils and archaeological relics dating back over 80 million years. From marine fossils embedded in the rocks to traces of human settlements from the Paleolithic, Neolithic, and Bronze Ages, Mleiha is a treasure trove of natural and cultural history.

Zerzura’s tours provide exclusive access to this protected area. Guests drive their own dune buggies across rugged desert landscapes, stopping along the way at fossil-rich rock formations, prehistoric tombs, and hidden desert trails—all led by expert guides who share stories of the land’s deep history.



Custom-Built Buggies for the Modern Explorer

What truly sets Zerzura apart from typical buggy operators is the quality and design of the vehicles themselves. Each buggy is hand-built in-house, engineered specifically for desert terrain and designed with safety and performance in mind. Unlike standard rentals, Zerzura buggies feature:

Full roll cages and five-point harness systems for passenger safety

Advanced suspension for superior handling over dunes

Custom chassis built to balance comfort and adrenaline

Top-tier off-road tires for optimal grip on shifting sands

“Our buggies aren’t just rentals—they’re purpose-built machines designed to handle the desert with both thrill and precision,” says Akash Ranjith, Founder and CEO of Zerzura Experiences. “But beyond the mechanics, what we’re offering is a deeper connection to this land. Mleiha is sacred—it's where human civilization in the region began. Every route, every stop tells a story.”



A Complete Desert Experience

Each Zerzura tour includes more than just a ride. Guests can enjoy a guided camel trek through the dunes, try sandboarding down golden slopes, and walk through untouched nature trails led by experienced rangers who introduce them to the region’s unique flora and fauna.

For those looking to elevate their experience, Zerzura offers a luxury private dining option at its exclusive desert camp. Set up entirely off-grid, the Zerzura camp is powered by solar energy and designed with sustainability at its core. Here, guests are treated to a four-course menu inspired by ancient Mleiha culinary traditions—served under a canopy of stars, accompanied by the soft glow of lanterns and the serenity of the desert.



Sustainability at the Heart

Sustainability is not just a value at Zerzura—it’s embedded into every part of the operation. The camp is entirely solar-powered, rainwater collection systems are in place, and all operations follow strict eco-friendly protocols. Zerzura also supports rewilding efforts by planting native flora and removing invasive species in collaboration with Sharjah’s environmental authorities.

This initiative is part of a broader partnership with Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Mleiha Archaeological Center, ensuring that tourism and conservation go hand in hand.

Designed for Small Groups, Built for Big Memories

To maintain exclusivity and ensure a high level of personal attention, Zerzura limits each session to no more than 30 guests. This allows for a more intimate, customizable experience—whether it's a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a group of friends looking for something different from the typical desert tour.

“We’ve created something truly unique—an experience that blends adrenaline, culture, history, and nature in a way that no other operator in the UAE does,” adds Akash. “Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a nature lover, or a history buff, Zerzura gives you a new lens through which to explore the desert.”

Zerzura Experiences is now accepting bookings for its dune buggy adventures and private dining packages.

