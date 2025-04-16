Travel Advisory: RIDOT Closes Laurel Street Bridge in Hopkinton

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has closed the Laurel Street Bridge in Hopkinton out of an abundance of caution after a routine inspection conducted April 15, detected more deterioration than was anticipated based on the last inspection. The Laurel Street Bridge carries Laurel Street over the Ashaway River.

The bridge had been posted for load. It is also on a six-month frequency special inspection because it is posted for load. Travelers are asked to use High Street for southbound traffic going to Route 3. Northbound traffic will be rerouted tomorrow, April 16.

A small bridge, the Laurel Street Bridge carries approximately 760 vehicles daily. The bridge was already in the State Transportation Improvement Plan and final design for the superstructure replacement is underway. Construction will start in 2026.

The Laurel Street Bridge is a box beam construction meaning it is made out of prestressed concrete box beams on reinforced concrete abutments. It carries two lanes of traffic.