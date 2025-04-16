Athene Enhances Flagship Annuity Products, Expands Innovative Preset Allocation Feature

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene, the leading retirement services company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), today announced new features on two of its flagship annuity products, designed to simplify the user experience.

The Athene AccumulatorSM Fixed Indexed Annuity products now include Preset Allocations, a simplified allocation feature designed to make sophisticated diversification strategies easier to implement. In addition, the Athene ProtectorSM Fixed Indexed Annuity products now include a streamlined index lineup and new interest crediting strategies and rider options to help clients more easily navigate the product and focus on its protection features. Both products are designed to provide protected accumulation.

“Athene is on a mission to make annuity products simpler to understand and easier to use,” said Mike Downing, Athene Chief Operating Officer. “These enhancements are about providing the best possible experience to financial professionals so that they can help their clients retire with certainty.”

These enhancements are part of Athene’s ongoing efforts to simplify the user experience for annuity products. Earlier this year, Athene and Jackson National Life Insurance Company became the first carriers to complete a paperless transaction for replacement annuity business as part of the Insured Retirement Institute’s (IRI) Digital First Initiative.

“Athene’s leadership is transforming the annuity experience for consumers and financial professionals,” said Downing. “Paperless replacements help reduce the processing time from 2-4 weeks to 48-72 hours. Now product-level enhancements like these can save financial professionals even more time as they set their clients up for success.”

About Athene

Athene is the leading retirement services company with over $360 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2024, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact:

Alyssa Castelli

Director, External Relations

+1 (646) 768-7304

Alyssa.castelli@athene.com

