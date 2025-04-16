Comscore Secures Multi-Season Agreement with The Summit League

RESTON, Va., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced a multi-season national and local TV measurement agreement with The Summit League, an NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletic conference with membership in the Midwestern United States. The Summit League will gain insights into viewer demographics, geographic reach, and engagement patterns through utilizing Comscore's comprehensive measurement, enabling more targeted sponsorship and advertising strategies.

Featured on CBS Sports Network, The Summit League’s basketball games will now benefit from Comscore’s advanced big data science and methodology, delivering more granular and detailed insights than traditional measurement solutions.

As part of this agreement, Comscore will serve as a TV measurement provider for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 men’s and women’s basketball seasons, providing full visibility into the performance of the League’s televised games on both national networks and in local TV markets.

“Our multi-season partnership with The Summit League underscores Comscore’s commitment to delivering trusted, MRC-accredited national and local TV measurement data in 99% of all US zip codes,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. “This deal reflects the growing demand for advanced audience measurement in sports broadcasting, particularly in the competitive landscape of college basketball viewership.”

“This partnership with Comscore allows us to take a data-driven approach in demonstrating the reach and impact of our basketball programs,” said Josh Fenton, Commissioner of The Summit League. “Having national and local TV measurement will be instrumental in showcasing the value of our broadcasts to sponsors while also helping us further elevate our conference and member institutions.”

“Our partnership with Comscore as the lead video measurement provider for Summit League basketball is a massive step forward in modernizing sports viewing analytics and is consistent with Commissioner Fenton always being on the cutting edge of media strategy and measurement,” said Ray Katz, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Collegiate Sports Management Group. “This deal unlocks new data and related revenue opportunities in college basketball sponsorship and media relationships and elevates The Summit League’s overall sponsorship potential.”

This marks Comscore’s first TV measurement agreement with an NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletic conference, further cementing Comscore’s leadership in the sports media measurement space. By expanding its presence in collegiate sports, Comscore is poised to offer unparalleled audience insights to conferences and teams nationwide.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a robust data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top, and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

ABOUT THE SUMMIT LEAGUE

Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., The Summit League is embarking on its 42nd year at the NCAA Division I level and offers 19 championship sports. The League’s nine institutions have a combined enrollment of nearly 100,000 and include five located in top 60 U.S. metropolitan populations and two land-grant universities. Full-time member institutions are the University of Denver, University of Missouri-Kansas City, University of North Dakota, North Dakota State University, University of Nebraska Omaha, Oral Roberts University, University of St. Thomas, University of South Dakota, and South Dakota State University.

