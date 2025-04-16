Skill N Depth & Unique Group Complete First Diver Data Integration

Skill N Depth Platform for Occupational Diving and High-Risk Industries Unique Group Diver Control and Skill N Depth Platform Skill n Depth Digital Dive Record

Skill N Depth and Unique Group complete first real-time data transfer from Diver Control Center to digital logbook, setting a new industry benchmark.

This collaboration shows that innovation in diving is no longer a concept - it’s a working reality backed by real systems and measurable results.” — Anthony Greenwood, CEO, Skill n Depth AG

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skill N Depth and Unique Group Achieve First-Ever Direct Data Transfer Between Diver Control Center and Digital Diver Logbook Schindellegi, Switzerland – Skill N Depth, the digital platform purposely built for commercial diving industry and workforce management, is proud to announce the first successful data transfer from Unique Group’s Diver Control Center into its Digital Diver Logbook. This milestone marks a significant advancement in reducing manual input, improving data accuracy, and streamlining reporting processes for diving operations worldwide.The integration enables real-time transmission of dive data directly into each diver’s digital logbook, eliminating the need for manual entry. By automating this process, Skill N Depth helps reduce administrative workload, minimize errors, and maintain standardized, verifiable dive records.“This first successful transfer is a significant achievement—not just for Skill N Depth and Unique Group, but for the commercial diving industry as a whole,” said Anthony Greenwood, CEO of Skill N Depth. “It proves how digital technology, when aligned with industry infrastructure, can modernize data handling in high-risk underwater environments.”Milestone Integration Enables Seamless Diving Record-Keeping with Real-Time Data Logging“This achievement is not just about technical integration—it’s about delivering real value to the diving industry and our customers,” added Andrew Laing, Director: Creation – Diving & Life Support | BD – Africa at Unique Group.“By enabling direct data transfer from our Diver Control Center to Skill N Depth’s digital logbook, we’re helping industry streamline compliance, reduce paperwork, and enhance operational oversight. This sets a new benchmark for how equipment can actively contribute to safer, smarter, and more accountable diving operations.”The data exchange captured key dive metrics and operational details, which were automatically recorded in the diver’s Skill N Depth profile—laying the groundwork for full digital documentation from surface to seabed.This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, safety, and efficiency in subsea operations. Looking ahead, Skill N Depth and Unique Group aim to expand integration capabilities across additional systems, working toward universal compatibility and improved lifecycle tracking of diver qualifications and project histories.Collaborate to Drive Industry InnovationSkill N Depth and Unique Group invite forward-thinking organisations across the commercial diving sector to take part in a pilot programme aimed at validating a fully integrated digital logging process.This initiative is open to commercial diving contractors, diving schools, training centres, offshore operators, and equipment manufacturers seeking to enhance compliance, digitise reporting, and empower teams with smarter, more connected workflows.To express interest or book a demonstration, please visit www.skillndepth.com or contact the Skill N Depth team directly.For technical details regarding the Diver Control Center and related integration capabilities, please reach out to Unique Group’s Diving & Life Support specialists at www.uniquegroup.com ________________________________________About Skill N Depth AGSkill N Depth is a technology company delivering purpose-built digital infrastructure for the occupational diving and high-risk industries. Its platform centralizes diver qualifications, digital logbooks, competency verification, and compliance tracking into a single, field-ready system. Designed to reduce administrative burden and enhance operational efficiency, Skill N Depth enables more compliant, streamlined, and connected underwater operations worldwide. To get in touch, email us at Info@skillndepth.comAbout Unique GroupAs a turnkey solution provider with over 30 years of industry experience, Unique Group delivers cutting-edge technology and engineering solutions to the energy, renewables, naval, research, offshore, and medical sectors. Independently owned with a strong global network, the company operates across six divisions, offering integrated solutions in Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), Survey Equipment, Diving + Life Support Equipment, Lifting + Mooring, Buoyancy + Water Weights, and Bespoke Engineering Solutions.With a presence in 11 countries across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe, Unique Group ensures local expertise with global capabilities.For more information, email marketing@uniquegroup.com or visit https://www.uniquegroup.com/

