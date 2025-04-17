PlacidWay Partners with GMTA to Expand Global Access to Gangnam, Korea’s Premier Healthcare for Medical Tourists

PlacidWay partners with GMTA to expand global access to Gangnam, Korea’s top healthcare services, offering medical tourists world-class treatments and safety.

We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with GMTA, bringing Gangnam’s top healthcare services to the world while ensuring quality, transparency, and peace of mind for every patient,” — Pramod Goel, Founder and CEO of PlacidWay Medical Tourism

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlacidWay, a leading global platform in the field of medical tourism, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with the Gangnam Medical Tourism Association (GMTA), a prestigious organization supported by the Gangnam-gu district government. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing high-quality, safe medical travel options for patients around the world.Gangnam, one of South Korea’s most prestigious and dynamic districts, is recognized for its exceptional healthcare services and cutting-edge medical technology. As a hub for Korea medical tourism , the Gangnam-gu district government plays a key role in the rigorous selection process for the GMTA members, ensuring that only the most qualified medical institutions, including clinics, hospitals, and medical centers, are granted membership. These institutions must be officially registered as medical providers for international patients and have a minimum of one year’s experience working with overseas customers.The GMTA’s evaluation process is thorough and consists of three stages: an initial document review, an on-site inspection, and a final assessment by an advisory committee. The criteria include the availability of multilingual staff, experience treating international patients, operational safety procedures, and patient convenience facilities. These standards reflect GMTA’s commitment to providing not only safe and effective treatment but also exceptional hospitality and support for medical tourists.PlacidWay’s strengthened partnership with GMTA underscores its commitment to transparency, ethical practices, and patient safety. As a global platform with a vast network of trusted medical providers, PlacidWay is ideally positioned to help GMTA expand its global reach while maintaining the highest standards of care. Patients using PlacidWay can now access verified medical institutions in Gangnam-gu with increased confidence in the quality and safety of their treatments.“We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with GMTA to introduce Gangnam’s exceptional healthcare services to an international audience,” said Pramod Goel, Founder and CEO of PlacidWay. “This partnership reflects our shared focus on maintaining strict quality standards, transparency and ethical practices. We aim to ensure that every patient traveling to Gangnam through PlacidWay receives not only excellent care but also peace of mind.”The GMTA has long been a driving force in combining Gangnam’s advanced medical technology with its robust tourism infrastructure. Supported by the local government, GMTA is dedicated to improving access to world-class healthcare for international visitors. This collaboration with PlacidWay will further expand those efforts on a global scale.“Gangnam is already recognized as a hub for medical excellence and premium beauty and wellness experiences,” said Professor Jeong Yeon CHO, MD, Ph.D., President of GMTA. “Partnering with PlacidWay allows us to extend our reach and ensure that patients receive the highest level of care, supported by government-approved safety protocols and a robust hospitality infrastructure.”As both organizations look to the future, they are planning joint initiatives including international patient programs, educational campaigns, and enhanced service packages that combine treatment and recovery with cultural and tourism experiences unique to Gangnam. Together, PlacidWay and GMTA are redefining what it means to travel for medical care—offering not only treatment, but a complete, safe, and enriching journey.About PlacidWay Medical Tourism PlacidWay is a globally recognized healthcare marketplace connecting patients with top-tier clinics, doctors, and hospitals in over 60 countries. With a strong emphasis on safety, transparency, and personalized support, PlacidWay empowers patients to make informed choices about their health journeys.About Gangnam Medical Tourism Association (GMTA)The Gangnam Medical Tourism Association (GMTA) is a trusted authority in the promotion of Gangnam as a global medical destination. Supported by the Gangnam-gu district government, GMTA rigorously evaluates and certifies healthcare institutions committed to providing world-class medical services to international patients.Media Contact:PlacidWay Medical Tourismmail: info@placidway.comWebsite: www.placidway.comGangnam Medical Tourism Association (GMTA)Website: https://medicaltour.gangnam.go.kr/

PlacidWay has expanded its partnership with GMTA to provide international patients improved access to top healthcare in Gangnam, South Korea.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.