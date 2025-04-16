Marc Corsi, CAC President, Appoints Albert Mas as CAC Director for the Midwest United States

The Catalan American Council CAC Midwest Regional Director Albert Mas The Catalan American Council With President Artur Mas (center left)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Corsi, President of the Catalan American Council, announces today the appointment of Albert Mas as the CAC Director for the Midwestern United States. As Director, Albert will oversee member engagement, relationship building, and all other interests of the CAC in the Midwest.Albert Mas brings experience and expertise to his new role. An accomplished professional, he is currently the Executive VP of Corporate Services at Tradebe Environmental Services. Tradebe has provided cutting edge solutions in waste management, recycling, and energy management through strategic investments in the space. With reach in life sciences, port services, and environmental services, Mas understands exactly what investments drive communities forward, and seeks to bring his entrepreneurial prowess and cunning to the CAC. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, and is the son of former Catalan President and CAC Transatlantic Bridge Award recipient Artur Mas.“Albert’s combination of business acumen, geographic location, and cultural connection made him the clear choice for Director in the Midwest. He is a fine embodiment of the values we operate by at the Catalan American Council. He understands the needs of the Catalan community and has the relationships and ingenuity to cultivate a vibrant community of members. His father, my friend President Mas, has much to be proud of,” said CAC President Marc Corsi.Mas is excited to assume his new position as Regional Director:“I am incredibly excited to work with President Corsi and the CAC. The Catalan American Council addresses a key issue for Catalan Americans by providing them with agency and community support. I am thrilled that an organization like the CAC is creating a home for the Catalan diaspora in the United States. I intend to contribute to the mission as Director for the Midwest,” said CAC Midwest Director Albert Mas.The CAC advocates for Catalan American businesses and leaders in the United States and advances transatlantic business partnerships between Catalan American interests and entities in the Catalan-speaking territories of Europe.

