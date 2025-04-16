Climate Solutions Simulators Commended in Financial Times Awards Program

Two interactive climate solutions simulators, co-developed by Climate Interactive and the MIT Sloan School of Management, were commended in January as part of the Financial Times’ 2025 Responsible Business Education awards program. In addition, a third MIT Sloan project from the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative won a Financial Times Responsible Business Education award.

Now in their fourth year, the Financial Times Responsible Business Education awards are given in three categories: business school teaching based on innovative research, academic projects at business schools that have an impact on policy or practice, and business school student projects. This year, the En-ROADS and C-ROADS climate solutions simulators were “highly commended” in the teaching and academic project impact categories, respectively, while the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative’s Aggregate Confusion Project, which aims to improve the quality of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) measurement in the financial sector, was one of five overall award winners in the academic project impact category.

“We are honored to have both of our climate policy simulators commended by the Financial Times’ Responsible Business Education award program,” said Bethany Patten, Executive Director of the MIT Climate Policy Center, which was established in 2024. “This recognition will help further the MIT Climate Policy Center’s mission of serving as a trusted, nonpartisan resource for policymakers who wish to advance evidence-based climate policy in the next decade.”

The En-ROADS climate solutions simulator was commended by the Financial Times for its use in a curriculum taught by MIT Sloan faculty members John Sterman and Jason Jay. The C-ROADS climate solutions simulator was recognized for its use, alongside En-ROADS, in the MIT Climate Pathways Project—a collaborative effort of the MIT Climate Policy Center, MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative, and Climate Interactive. MIT faculty, staff, and alumni recognized included Sterman and Jay once more, as well as Bethany Patten, Krystal Noiseux, Andrew Jones, and Michael Sonnenfeldt.

The MIT Climate Pathways Project leverages the En-ROADS and C-ROADS interactive simulations to advance evidence-based climate policy through leaders in the public and private sector. To date, the project has reached more than 18,000 decision-makers and influencers in government, business, and civil society, including members of the U.S. Congress and executive branch, governors and mayors, their counterparts around the world, and leaders in business, NGOs, and academia.

“Participants in our interactive workshops frequently tell us that the simulation experience changed their perspective and gave them new insights on climate policy,” explained Krystal Noiseux, Senior Associate Director of the MIT Climate Pathways Project. “We’re delighted that, now, more leaders will learn about these simulators through this commendation in the Financial Times.”

For more information about the En-ROADS and C-ROADS simulators, contact the MIT Climate Pathways Project.