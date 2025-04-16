Submit Release
Kekaulike Avenue between Waiakoa Road and ʻAlae Road to reopen

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that storm-related repairs on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in Kula have been completed.

Kekaulike Avenue between Waiakoa Road and ʻAlae Road will be reopened by noon, Thursday, April 17, a month ahead of schedule.

Kekaulike Avenue was closed in both directions in September 2024, to allow for repairs of a section of road that was heavily damaged during a severe weather event in December 2021. After the storm, the road was limited to one lane.

The project involved replacing a box culvert under the roadway, construction of a gravity retaining wall system and installation of guardrails.

HDOT thanks the public for its patience and understanding during the eight-month project.

