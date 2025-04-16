Crux Raises $50 Million Series B to Accelerate Clean Energy and Manufacturing

The round is led by Lowercarbon Capital with new participation from Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, and OMERS Ventures, among others

This new round of funding will help us to meet growing energy demand by making it easier, faster, and more affordable for clean energy developers and manufacturers to finance their projects.” — Alfred Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Crux

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crux , the capital markets technology company for the clean economy, announced today that it has raised $50 million in Series B funding led by Lowercarbon Capital. Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Ardent Venture Partners, CIV, New System Ventures, and The Three Cairns Group participated in the round. These investors are joined by new investors Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, and OMERS Ventures, who are backed by parent companies that collectively manage hundreds of billions of dollars of assets. Venture capital firms Acrew Capital and Giant Ventures also joined the round.This round brings Crux’s total funding to over $77 million and will help drive its next phase of growth. The company will use the new capital to meet its mission of supporting developers, manufacturers, investors, and lenders through all stages of capital formation.Crux’s mission is more important than ever given the urgent inflection point in American energy and manufacturing. Energy demand is growing for the first time in 20 years, driven by surging manufacturing, transportation, electrification, and data centers. Simultaneously, hundreds of billions of dollars are being invested in domestic supply chains for critical minerals and components. Clean energy developers and manufacturers will require trillions of dollars in capital to meet growing needs. Rapidly changing global trade dynamics further illuminate the need for more domestic clean energy, American manufacturing, and resilient supply chains for critical minerals.“We’re in a new era of global competition, with energy demand rising to the highest levels ever observed,” said Alfred Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Crux. “This new round of funding will help us to meet growing energy demand by making it easier, faster, and more affordable for clean energy developers and manufacturers to finance their projects. We started by solving challenges in tax credit transfers and debt raises, and now we’re bringing that same efficiency, liquidity, and market intelligence to every stage of energy and manufacturing finance.”The announcement of this Series B funding round comes on the heels of Crux’s latest platform innovation: its debt capital marketplace . Launched in March, the new marketplace opened up access to a range of debt products alongside Crux’s powerful transferable tax credit marketplace. By integrating tax credit transfers with a broader suite of financing solutions, Crux helps developers, manufacturers, lenders, tax credit buyers, and intermediaries navigate all stages of capital formation.The newly launched debt marketplace already includes a network of over 100 developers and manufacturers who are raising over $11 billion in debt capital. More than 90 banks, credit funds, asset managers, insurance companies, pensions, and family offices are part of the Crux network and have collectively issued over $1 billion in term sheets for debt products in the last quarter alone.“Last year, we announced that investors with over 100 GW of pipeline had invested in Crux,” said Johnson. “We’ve been proud to partner with these strategic investors to execute deals and improve our offering. Today, we are adding insurance and pension investors with hundreds of billions of assets under management. We look forward to partnering with our new investors Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, OMERS Ventures, and MassMutual Ventures as we grow the platform and deploy billions into energy and manufacturing infrastructure.”Crux launched in early 2023 to supercharge the clean economy by making capital markets more liquid, efficient, and intelligent. The company first tackled the nascent transferable tax credits market: developing the central marketplace for transfers; assembling an expert team; and providing leading market intelligence to help developers and manufacturers exchange tax credits for private sector investment into their companies. To date, Crux has facilitated more than 70 transactions totalling billions of dollars in tax credits across advanced manufacturing, battery storage, bioenergy, critical minerals, geothermal, hydropower, microgrids, solar, and wind. More than 630 market participants use Crux’s platform.With this new round, Crux will continue to build the market’s central software platform — a shared destination for all parties that offers transparency, transaction standards, and tools to facilitate efficient deal execution. To do so, Crux will rapidly expand its team, explore opportunities for organic and inorganic growth, and lean on the latest technology, including artificial intelligence.For more information about Crux, visit https://www.cruxclimate.com/ # # #ABOUT CRUX: Crux is the capital markets technology company changing the way clean energy, minerals, and manufacturing projects are financed in the United States. Crux’s platform, market intelligence, and expert team help developers and manufacturers unlock financing through all stages of project development and operation. Since its launch in 2023, Crux has raised more than $77 million in funding from venture capital and strategic investors. Crux’s world-class team brings together expertise from energy, tax, finance, government, and technology to power an abundant, resilient, and secure energy future. For more information, visit https://www.cruxclimate.com/ Media Contactpress@cruxclimate.com

