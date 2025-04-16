Proto Hologram Expands in India with Amitabh Bachchan & Sourav Ganguly

The Bollywood Legend and the Cricket Icon have both become AI Holograms using Proto’s patented technology, able to have conversations anytime, in any language

Hyderabad, India, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Hologram has expanded rapidly across India, with the launch of AI Avatars of Amitabh Bachchan and Sourav “Dada” Ganguly. Based on IP deals created by Hyderbad-based company Ikonz, the Proto avatars are hyper-real, volumetric, digital twins of the icons, that are capable of fully interactive conversations.

The AI Proto Hologram of Mr. Bachchan, one of the biggest international film stars of all time, has already been helping visitors at six branches of IDFC FIRST Bank with information and transactions. It is among the first in the world to enable hologram banking transactions.

Mr. Ganguly’s Proto avatar debuted at an event in Kolkata on April 11th. The newly reappointed chairman of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee became the first ever cricket star to become a Proto hologram, and was there in person to show, side-by-side, how real the hologram looks. Mr. Ganguly joins Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, UFC CEO Dana White, Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali and other top sports execs and athletes to appear as an AI hologram via Proto.

"It’s an incredible honor to have the great Amitabh Bachchan and Sourav Ganguly appear in Proto hologram form,” said Proto Hologram Founder and Inventor David Nussbaum. “Proto's AI Persona tools let them – and other spokesmen, experts, executives, doctors, or celebrities – have hyper-real, conversational interactions with customers and fans in any language. It's perfect for India where there are 22 officially recognized languages -- and in reality, over 100 more."

Proto partner Ikonz is a specialist in licensing IP rights. Ikonz has secured exclusive global rights to Mr. Ganguly’s voice, likeness and mannerisms, enabling the creation of an avatar that authentically captures the charisma, energy, and unique presence of one of cricket’s most celebrated figures. Ikonz’ brands the Proto activations in India HXR.

Amitabh Bachchan said, “This initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank highlights the role of technology in creating immersive customer experiences. It is fascinating to see how innovation continues to redefine connections. I am pleased to see my digital avatar playing a part in this journey.”

See Amitabh Bachchan's Proto AI Hologram in action at IDFC FIRST bank

Shreepad Shende, Head of Business Excellence and Corporate Strategy at IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “​​This technology makes banking simpler, faster, and more engaging.”

Mr. Ganguly said he is excited to see his digital avatar come to life via Proto Hologram and to explore the technology's potential across sports, entertainment, education, and beyond. “Ikonz’s commitment to authenticity and respect for my personal brand gives me full confidence in this partnership,” said Sourav Ganguly.





“Dada has always been at the forefront of cricketing excellence and innovation. With this digital avatar, we’re thrilled to bring his spirit to new audiences and industries around the world. The avatar speaks, moves, and emotes exactly as Sourav Ganguly would,” said Abinav Varma Kalidindi, CEO of Ikonz.

See Sourav Ganguly’s Proto Hologram in action.

Proto also counts dozens of Fortune 500 companies as partners and clients, as well as dozens of major universities, major airports, museums, hospitals, retailers and more. Partners and clients include AARP, Accenture, Amazon AWS, CBS, Delta Airways, HPE, Intec, PwC, Siemens, Softbank, Walmart and Verizon.

The sports world includes over 65 active and retired professional athletes who have invested in Los Angeles-based Proto. The technology has been installed in over 50 major stadiums and arenas, been utilized by the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, Major League Soccer, NCAA, UFC, WWE, PFL and at events such as the Woman's World Cup. Most recently Tiger Woods appeared via Proto at his TGL Golf arena in Florida in a partnership with Best Buy. Other athletes who have used Proto include Usain Bolt, Lewis Hamilton, Mary Fowler, Nick Kyrgios, Francis Ngannou and Son Hueng-min.

Among other activations in India, Proto has been seen on the show Bigg Boss Telugu, featuring host Nagarjuna.

About its role managing Mr. Ganguly’s IP, Ikonz states, “By securing exclusive IP rights to Dada’s voice, likeness, and mannerisms, Ikonz ensures that any organisation or brand seeking to leverage the digital avatar will engage directly with Ikonz as the sole representative and licensor. This strategic approach safeguards the integrity of Sourav Ganguly’s personal brand while opening limitless possibilities.”

For more information contact hello@protohologram.com

About Proto Inc.: Proto Inc. is the patented leader in hologram technology and AI spatial computing. Proto devices and its platform are in use across enterprise, finance, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment. Invented in Los Angeles and with showrooms and distribution partners around the globe, Proto distributes the large Proto Epic and Proto Luma, the desktop-sized Proto M, and a suite of hologram AI and spatial computing services. Learn more at protohologram.com







hello@protohologram.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.