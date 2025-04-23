Bridge Generations & Cultures on International World Book Day with ‘My Name is Areni’, New from Loucia Isaac Seropian

My Name Is Areni: A Journey of Remembrance & Renewal Narek Hayrapetyan Illustrating 'My Name Is Areni' Armenian Author Loucia Isaac Seropian at the Anahit exhibition “Mother Goddess”

Book and audiobook available for FREE download, in honor of International World Book and Copyright Day and Armenian Heritage Month.

I hope we can all celebrate World Book and Copyright Day together, inspiring a diverse community united by literature.” — Loucia Isaac Seropian

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of International World Book Day, Copyright Day, and Armenian Heritage Month, The Children’s Book Review announces the second edition of 'My Name is Areni' by Lebanese-Armenian author Loucia Isaac Seropian. The author will make the book and newly recorded audiobook available for free in April.

This initiative aims to spread creativity, diversity, cultural awareness, and equitable access to knowledge while serving as a bridge between generations and cultures.

The story presents a dialogue between Areni and the goddess Anahit, the Armenian goddess of fertility, healing, wisdom, and water. With guidance from the divine, Areni embarks on an introspective journey to reconnect with her eight-year-old self. The narrative follows Areni as she confronts past pain, breaks free from limiting narratives, and discovers the courage to reclaim her authentic identity.

“The creation of My Name is Areni is a beautiful blend of art, science, and self-discovery that has profoundly transformed me, much like many other books have shaped our understanding of the world and ourselves,” said Seropian. “I genuinely look forward to readers and listeners immersing themselves in this experience, and I hope we can all celebrate World Book and Copyright Day together, inspiring a diverse community united by literature.”

To celebrate, Seropian plans to do public book readings in April, an audio recording and performance, and an exhibition display of the illustrations that symbolize the journey of the chrysalis in May.

Seropian is available for interviews. For all inquiries, please reach out directly to Loucia Isaac Seropian.

'My Name is Areni' is a contemplative, spiritual short story showcasing paintings by Narek Hayrapetyan. The paintings portray the metamorphosis of a butterfly, giving readers a space to reflect on their own stories and testimonies. The book is ideal for children ages seven and above and intended to resonate deeply with readers navigating personal growth, healing journeys, or seeking to reconnect with their authentic selves.

New Release: Audiobook 'My Name is Areni,' by Loucia Isaac Seropian

