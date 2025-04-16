Ancaster Municipal Service Centre to be closed May 5 to June 2

As a result of life-cycle maintenance requirements, Ancaster Municipal Service Centre, otherwise known as “Ancaster Square” located at 300 Wilson Street East will undergo the replacement of the roof and HVAC.

Due to this necessary work, a planned closure will take effect from May 5th to June 2nd, 2025, with a contingency duration beyond the June 2nd completion date, weather dependent.

During the closure, the facility parking lot will also be impacted due to the presence of large equipment and the need for construction hoarding. Nearby parking, including accessible parking, is available behind the facility off of Lodor Street, adjacent to the Ancaster Municipal Lawn Bowling Club located at 291 Lodor Street.