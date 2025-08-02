WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Child Predators, Sex Offenders, and Human Smugglers in Latest Enforcement Sweep

ICE continues to arrest and remove violent criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods

WASHINGTON — On July 31, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested multiple criminal illegal aliens across the United States as part of its ongoing efforts to identify and remove the worst of the worst from American communities. Those arrested include child predators, sex offenders, and human smugglers.

“These aren’t just low-level offenders – they are sickening sexual predators and smugglers who pose real public safety threats to Americans,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are grisly criminals who exploited children, smuggled illegal aliens, and stalked Americans. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is taking the worst of the worst off the streets and making America safe again.”

Yesterday’s worst of the worst include:

Taide Garcia-Penaloza, a 45-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with a child sexual contact in Bexar County, TX.

Antonio Nava-Capilla, a 48-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of child abuse inflicting serious injury in Park City, UT.

Angel Ivan Ramirez-Escobedo, a 20-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of human smuggling in El Paso, TX.

Jose Hernan Lucero-Lucero, a 35-year-old criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted of unlawful surveillance and acting in a manner to injure a child under 17 in Suffolk County, NY.

Leuam Vannavong, a 50-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a family member in Grand Haven, MI.

###