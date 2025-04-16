RELEASE: CINDY MATSUSHITA NAMED STATE’S LICENSING ADMINISTRATOR

PVL Posted on Apr 15, 2025 in News Releases

CINDY MATSUSHITA NAMED STATE’S LICENSING ADMINISTRATOR

April 15, 2025

HONOLULU — Cindy Matsushita has been named the Licensing Administrator for the state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Professional and Vocation Licensing Division (PVL), effective April 14. As Licensing Administrator, Matsushita is responsible for the regulatory oversight of 52 different professions and vocations within the state.

Twenty-five (25) licensing regulatory boards and commissions are administratively attached to PVL, as well as twenty-seven (27) licensing programs (those without a board or commission). The division provides staff support to the licensing regulatory boards, handles applications, licenses, reviews and processes renewals, and maintains license records. The division also provides guidance for proper implementation of the licensing laws and administrative rules for the 52 licensing areas. PVL is divided into four branches, which are the Licensing Branch, Examination Branch, Administration Branch, and Real Estate Branch.

Matsushita has spent her 25-year public sector career in various legal and administrative roles, performing legal defense work at the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon, as the Board Executive Officer for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Board of Directors, and as the Student Transportation Services Administrator for the Hawai‘i State Department of Education.

“Licensing is more than a regulatory function—it’s a bridge between qualified professionals and the communities they serve,” said Matsushita. “I look forward to the continued enhancement of our processes and strengthening trust in Hawai‘i’s professional landscape,” continued Matsushita.

“The Licensing Administrator plays a vital role in ensuring that professionals across Hawai‘i meet the standards our communities expect and deserve,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando. “Cindy Matsushita’s dedication to fair and transparent service will be a great asset to our team and to our community.”

Matsushita is a graduate of Punahou School, the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa, and Lewis & Clark Law School.

The Professional and Vocational Licensing Division continues to forge ahead with initiatives to improve accessibility to licensing services and information and streamline the licensing process without compromising consumer protection. PVL is committed to working with licensees and the public to achieve the balance between thoughtful and fair regulation, and consumer protection. In these difficult economic times, PVL is mindful of the strain on Hawai‘i’s businesses and seeks to integrate licensing measures and procedures that will facilitate a fair marketplace for the state of Hawai‘i.

