NextGen California Responds to Governor Newsom’s Call to Reauthorize California’s Cap-and-Trade Program

Amidst calls from Governor Newsom and legislative leaders to extend California's Cap-and-Trade program, NextGen California emphasizes the need for ambition.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextGen California is pleased to see Governor Newsom’s joint announcement with legislative leaders that now is the time to extend California’s Cap-and-Trade program. In addition to being a backbone to California’s climate transition, the Cap-and-Trade program drives critical investments across a range of housing, transportation, clean energy, and community economic development initiatives in support of our state’s climate affordability agenda. strong Cap-and-Trade reauthorization is essential to uplift working families and frontline communities as our state transitions away from dirty fossil fuels. It is also needed to meet California’s future climate goals.Last week, NextGen joined a coalition of environmental justice and climate advocates in calling on California leaders to strengthen Cap-and-Trade by ditching costly giveaways to Big Oil and giving those dollars back to Californians. In 2024, the Cap-and-Trade program generated over $8 billion for utility bill rebates and climate affordability programs. A strong reauthorization — one that puts the people above Big Oil and other polluters — is the only way to ensure these affordability measures continue to grow and thrive as California’s environment and economy face mounting federal attacks.The mission of NextGen California is to fight for progressive policy change to address environmental, social, racial, gender, and economic inequities in California through justice-centered legislative advocacy, grassroots partnerships, and democratic civic engagement.

