Based on a True Story, Teresa Applegate Fenton’s Latest Work Shares the Struggles of an Unforgettable Hero

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Applegate: A Novel of the American Revolution, the latest historical fiction release from author Terry Applegate, immerses readers in the tumultuous world of 18th-century America. Inspired by true events, the novel follows the harrowing journey of young Daniel Applegate, a boy caught between loyalty, survival, and the fight for freedom during one of the most defining moments in American history.Published by Brief Candle Press, Daniel Applegate presents a bold and meticulously researched portrayal of the American Revolution, blending fact and fiction to bring a forgotten story to light. Applegate’s compelling narrative follows Daniel from his Pennsylvania home, where he endures hardship and abuse, to the dangerous front lines of war. Along the way, he encounters Native American allies and adversaries, British loyalists, and fellow revolutionaries, shaping his understanding of identity, justice, and the true cost of independence.Drawing from historical records and family stories, Applegate writes an emotionally resonant tale of perseverance and sacrifice. Readers will journey through pivotal battles, experience the tension between colonial settlers and Native American tribes, and witness the personal transformation of a boy forced to grow up too soon. The novel offers an immersive look at the Revolutionary War beyond traditional narratives, showcasing perspectives often overlooked in mainstream history.With its richly detailed storytelling and dynamic character development, Daniel Applegate is for historical fiction enthusiasts, educators, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of America’s past. The novel’s themes of resilience and moral courage make it especially relevant today, offering insights into the human experience of war and the enduring fight for freedom.Daniel Applegate: A Novel of the American Revolution is now available through Amazon About the AuthorTerry Applegate started this project in 2015 on a whim that soon grew into a passion to find the history of Daniel in the American Revolution. That story had been passed down to generations of families for more than two hundred years. With painstaking research and engaging prose, she brings to life a part of American history for readers of all ages.She lives in a cabin in the woods with her husband and two dogs. Regular visitors are deer, bobcats, foxes, coyotes, Russian boar, and occasionally coy wolves, black bears, panthers, and neighbors.

