Press Releases

04/15/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Response from Avelo Airlines Regarding Deportation Flights

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today issued the following statement following Avelo Airlines’ response to questions submitted last week about the company’s decision to enter into a contract to operate charter flights for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In Avelo’s response, the airline claims that “from the tone of your letter that there is a fundamental misunderstanding how the federal government contracts the flights that are the subject of your letter”, and that “DHS and FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] unilaterally determine which procedures and practices are used on the flights.”

Avelo also did not provide the Office of the Attorney General with a copy of the contract for its work with DHS as requested, instead stating the Office should request a copy of the letter through the Freedom of Information of Act (FOIA) process.

“Today's response from Avelo is totally unacceptable because it contains no response at all,” said Attorney General Tong. “Their overly legalistic and technical letter is insulting and condescending to the people of Connecticut who have invested in and committed millions of dollars to Avelo's success. What's more, telling the Office of the Attorney General to pound sand and to ask the Department of Homeland Security for a copy of their contract through FOIA is a callous back-of-the-hand that shows they really don't care what we think. It is clear all they intend to do is take state support and make money off other people’s suffering.

“But what Avelo does not deny is that they made a choice to contract with the Department of Homeland Security and potentially transport innocent people, in violation of the law, to maximum security prisons outside of the United States.

“As I said last week, The State of Connecticut has an obligation now to review this business decision and to consider the viability of our choice to support Avelo. State and local governments have both worked to support Avelo’s expansion into Connecticut in recent years, including granting an exemption on the aviation fuel tax and upgrading airport infrastructure. However, if a business makes a policy decision which endangers innocent, law-abiding parents, children, and students here in Connecticut, our state has the right to decide whether that business should continue to receive tax breaks and subsides. I strongly encourage Avelo to reconsider its response and its decision to profit from these atrocities.”

In the letter from April 8, the Office of the Attorney General sought answers by April 15 to the following questions:

1. Please provide a copy of Avelo’s contract that relates to its work for Department of Homeland Security, or its agent, contractor, or subcontractor.

2. Can Avelo confirm that it will not operate deportation flights from any Connecticut airport?

3. Can Avelo confirm that it will never operate flights while non-violent passengers are in shackles, handcuffs, waist chains and/or leg irons and unable to safely evacuate in the event of an emergency?

4. Should restraint be necessary for a specific individual to protect public safety, can Avelo confirm that it will never operate a flight without a safe and timely evacuation strategy for all passengers?

5. Can Avelo confirm it will never operate flights with shackled children?

6. On Saturday, March 15, a federal judge ordered the immediate return of a deportation flight destined for El Salvador operated by GlobalX. The Trump Administration refused to comply. Can Avelo confirm that it will never operate deportation flights in defiance of such court orders?

7. Can Avelo confirm it will never operate a deportation flight involving passengers for whom there is no valid order of removal?

8. Can Avelo confirm that it will never operate a flight to deport a child born on American soil?

