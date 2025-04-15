Main Street Matters: Lt. Gov. Austin Davis Visits Munhall to Highlight Historic Investments in Main Streets and Small Businesses in Allegheny County

Shapiro-Davis Administration Invests in 81 Community Revitalization Projects Across the Commonwealth, Including Eight in Allegheny County

MUNHALL, PA – Lt. Gov. Austin Davis made a stop today in the Mon Valley, where he grew up and represented in the state House, to highlight the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s historic investments in 81 community projects – including eight in Allegheny County – through the new Main Street Matters program.

“Growing up in the Mon Valley, I saw firsthand the issues many of our communities have with blight and disinvestment,” said Lt. Governor Davis. “I heard all the stories about how great McKeesport’s Fifth Avenue used to be, but I want us to start a new chapter. While Pennsylvania’s downtowns and Main Streets are often windows into our past, Governor Shapiro and I know that they can be economic engines for our future. As we look around at all of the chaos happening in Washington and on Wall Street, it’s important to remember that investing in Main Street is a smart investment.”

Munhall Borough is receiving more than $460,000 in Main Street Matters funding to make streetscape improvements in their business district. Lt. Governor Davis announced the grant today at a news conference on Munhall’s Main Street and took a tour of local businesses, including The Pizza Company and Draft House.

“This investment in Munhall’s Main Street will enhance the look, feel and functionality of the Borough’s business district, encouraging economic growth and making our community an even better place to live, work and visit,” said state Sen. Nick Pisciottano. “I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis for being a champion of programs that make a real difference in our neighborhoods. Together, we’re building stronger, more connected communities across Pennsylvania.”

“These funds for Munhall are possible thanks to the hard work and efforts of my predecessor, the late Matt Gergely,” said state Rep. Dan Goughnour. “He loved this community and its people, and I’m privileged to help put them into action in his memory. I look forward to securing more dollars for local institutions and the people I represent.”

Seven additional projects in Allegheny County will be receiving Main Street Matters grants totaling more than $1 million.

Bloomfield Development Corporation Liberty Avenue Business District Plan $22,520 Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation Penn Avenue Strategic Plan $17,561 East Allegheny Community Council East Ohio Street Corridor Lighting Project $103,100 Mt. Oliver Borough Façade Improvement Program $100,000 Munhall Borough Main Street Business District Streetscape Improvements $462,045 Neighborhood Allies Homebase Microgrant Program $100,000 Pittsburgh Innovation District S. Craig Street Corridor Development $213,326 Uptown Partners of Pittsburgh Uptown Main Street Revitalization Plan $37,500 $1,056,052

“The Main Street Matters grant will help revitalize our Main Street in Munhall,” said Munhall Mayor Rob Falce. “This grant will enable us to repair sidewalks, improve the lighting and make it a Main Street we call all be proud of.”

Through Main Street Matters, the Shapiro-Davis Administration is investing $20 million to revitalize downtown areas, help businesses grow and improve community infrastructure. These funds build on the success of the Keystone Communities Program, which has helped cities and towns across Pennsylvania repair historic buildings, improve pedestrian safety and provide direct support to small businesses.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), Main Street Matters received more than 200 applications requesting more than $43 million, underscoring the demand for strategic investments in Main Streets across Pennsylvania. The Shapiro-Davis 2025-26 budget proposal includes another $20 million for this successful initiative.

