Nourish Labs Brings Canada’s Leading Fertigation Platform to U.S. Cannabis Market

Nourish Labs, the company behind Canada’s most advanced fertigation technology, is bringing its platform to the United States—starting with Washington & Oregon.

DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nourish Labs , the company behind Canada’s most advanced fertigation technology, is bringing its groundbreaking AllSet platform to the United States—starting with Washington and Oregon.Widely adopted across Canadian cannabis operations, AllSet is a field-tested fertigation system that automates nutrient delivery and streamlines cultivation at scale. Now, U.S. cultivators can tap into a platform trusted by some of Canada’s most sophisticated growers—designed specifically to improve consistency, cut resource waste, and make day-to-day operations more efficient.“AllSet isn’t new—it’s just new to the U.S.,” said Justin Valmont , Chief Product Officer at Nourish Labs. “In Canada, it’s helped cultivators solve real problems: inconsistent feeding, labor-intensive nutrient prep, unpredictable results. We’re excited to bring that same value to American cannabis operators looking for smarter ways to grow.”Its intelligent batch preparation system automates every step—individually mixing, pH-balancing, and dispensing fresh, oxygenated nutrient blends tailored to plant-specific needs. Backed by real-time data and automation, AllSet allows growers to achieve precision at scale, reduce input costs, and operate more sustainably without compromising on yield or quality.“We know what’s at stake for cultivators today—every dollar, every hour, every gram counts,” said Blake Ponuick , CEO of Nourish Labs. “That’s why we built AllSet to be more than a fertigation system. It’s a partner in your grow, designed to deliver real, measurable impact.”This U.S. launch comes at a critical time for American cultivators navigating tighter margins, labor shortages, and increasing competition. AllSet offers a plug-and-play solution to help operators grow more intelligently—backed by years of real-world performance in one of the world’s most mature cannabis markets.Nourish Labs will begin the U.S. rollout of AllSet in Washington and Oregon, with expansion plans targeting Michigan, New York, and Illinois later this year. The company will offer dedicated onboarding and support to ensure U.S. facilities can adopt and integrate the system smoothly."AllSet was created to solve some of the biggest challenges faced by modern growers," said Justin Valmont. “Bringing this world-leading platform to U.S. cultivators marks an exciting new chapter for both our company and the industry as a whole.”For more information about Nourish Labs and their advanced fertigation solution for cannabis operations, visit https://nourishlabs.ca/cannabis/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.