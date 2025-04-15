Learn more about work zone safety

We don’t just participate in National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 21-25, 2025) - we dedicate the entire month of April to raising awareness. We share real stories about real people while urging the traveling public to slow down, stay alert and never drive impaired or distracted

Every year, WSDOT joins DOTs nationwide in recognizing Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, which will take place April 21-25, 2025. By raising awareness, we aim to protect workers, first responders and travelers on Washington’s roadways. Drivers generally don’t think they are at risk in work zones. They're wrong. In 2024, Washington state had 1,607 work zone-related crashes recorded on state highways.

596 people were injured in 2024 due to work zone-related crashes. That is increased from 572 people injured the year prior.

The most significant increase was in serious injury crashes, which rose by 36 percent from 2023 to 2024.

96 percent of the people injured or killed in work zone collisions are drivers and their passengers.

The top three causes of work zone crashes are following too closely, speeding, and distracted/inattentive driving. Work zone safety tips We ask all drivers in work zones to: Slow Down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be Kind – our workers are helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay Attention – both to workers directing you and to surrounding traffic.

– both to workers directing you and to surrounding traffic. Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take an alternate route if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life. Work zone safety video A chilling camera view of a crash More about roadway safety via this video. Sam Dawsons’s story (South Central Region) - 2023 Luke Rosman’s story (Eastern Region) - 2023

