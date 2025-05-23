Fish barrier removal project along US 2 begins May 27 near Snohomish

SNOHOMISH – A new project that will remove barriers to fish along Sexton Creek, a tributary to the Pilchuck River, east of Snohomish shows how important collaboration can be in reconnecting streams and keeping state waterways healthy.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and Snohomish County will begin a joint project Tuesday, May 27, to replace existing 5½-foot culverts along Sexton Creek with new structures that will allow fish to swim freely.

Contractor crews working for WSDOT will install an improved, three-sided box structure beneath US 2, while the county project will replace culverts under Sexton Road with a 29-foot-wide, steel arch culvert and remove other barriers on Sexton Creek near where it empties into the Pilchuck River.

WSDOT's US 2/Sexton Creek to Pilchuck River Fish Passage and Snohomish County's Sexton Road Culvert Replacement projects will restore access to the full reach of the tributary for Chinook, coho, pink and chum salmon and steelhead, sea-run cutthroat, bull and resident trout. WSDOT will oversee construction for both projects.

What to expect

Beginning Tuesday, May 27, crews will begin building a bypass road along US 2, creating a safe work zone to remove and replace the existing culvert while allowing traffic to flow. People traveling in the area also can expect:

Up to three Saturday night full closures of US 2 with detours.

Nighttime lane closures of US 2 with alternating traffic.

Traffic shifts on US 2, with one lane remaining open in each direction.

Daytime shoulder closures along US 2.

Sexton Road closed to through traffic for up to two months beginning in July.

Local access to homes along Sexton Road near the closure.

Construction is expected to finish in fall 2025.

Fish passage program

WSDOT has worked for nearly three decades to improve fish passage and open natural habitat. A 2013 federal injunction also directed WSDOT to significantly speed up efforts to replace fish barriers. The US 2 culvert along Sexton Creek is subject to the federal injunction.

Snohomish County has been improving fish passage for over 35 years, with an increased emphasis on barrier removal and improvements since 2015. The county works closely with Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and local tribes to identify and correct barriers related to county roads.

New fish-friendly structures are larger, more resilient to change in the landscape and provide long-term fish passage. People can use the WSDOT interactive map to learn about corrected and uncorrected barriers and the injunction boundary.

Funding for the $9 million US 2 portion of the project comes from state gas tax, Connecting Washington and Move Ahead Washington accounts. Snohomish County's portion of the project is funded by a Washington State Department of Recreation and Conservation Office Fish Barrier Removal Board grant, a Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law grant administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Snohomish County Surface Water Management utility fees.