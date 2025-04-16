Karen Derrico of TLC’s 'Doubling Down with the Derricos' to Headline Twin Cities Black Maternal Health Event on 4/16

Irth Eats Event Graphic Kimberly Seals Allers, Founder, Irth Irth App Logo

Irth App Kicks Off “A Moms’ Night Out” Dinner Series on April 16th in Minneapolis with TLC Star Karen Derrico in Celebration of Black Maternal Health Week

The Irth Eats series is about sparking authentic conversations and creating space for community and joy,” We’re thrilled to launch in the Twin Cities with Karen Derrico, who has likely seen it all.” — Kimberly Seals Allers, Founder, IRTH

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA ADVISORY: Karen Derrico of TLC’s “Doubling Down with the Derricos” to Headline Irth’s Black Maternal Health Event in MinneapolisWHEN: Tuesday, April 16WHAT: Irth, the award -winning community review platform for Black and brown birthing people, launches its national Irth Eats: A Moms’ Night Out dinner and discussion series in celebration of Black Maternal Health Week.This free event features a curated three-course dinner, expert-led conversations, local wellness resources, co-hosted by Karen Derrico, reality TV star and mom of 14, who will also share real-life tips and reflections in her segment, “How I Do It,” just as Season 5 launches.WHEN:Tuesday, April 16, 20255:30 PM – Step & Repeat Opens (Media Arrival Recommended)6:00 – 9:00 PM – Dinner and ProgramWHERE:Crave Minneapolis825 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MNInterested Attendees can RSVP (required for entry) HERE. WHO:Karen Derrico, TLC star and mom of 14Kimberly Seals Allers, award-winning journalist, founder of Irth, and Executive Director of Narrative NationLocal maternal health professionals, wellness experts, doulas, and community advocatesDozens of local moms and families“Our goal with Irth Eats is to spark powerful and authentic conversations about motherhood and create space for education, community, healing, and joy,” says Kimberly Seals Allers, an award-winning journalist, former senior editor of Essence and founder of Irth. “This series is about investing in the wellness of Black moms, and we’re thrilled to kick it off in Minneapolis with the energy of Karen Derrico, who as a mom of 14, has literally seen it all. ”VISUALS:Step and Repeat Photo Opportunity with Karen Derrico & Kimberly Seals Allers (5:30 PM)Vibrant dinner setting/ Flower WallLively panel discussions and interactive activations with local birthworkers, Hennepin Health representatives, and more!Branded installations and social media momentsWHY IT MATTERS:Black women are 243% more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. Irth is on a mission to change that through education, community, and patient-powered data. According to the Minnesota Department of Health's 2017–2018 Maternal Mortality Report, Black individuals constituted 13% of the birthing population but accounted for 23% of pregnancy-associated deaths. Similarly, American Indian individuals made up 2% of the birthing population yet represented 8% of these deaths. This event kicks off a multi-city tour aiming to empower Black and brown mothers, amplify community voices, and drive systemic change.Twin Cities parents who have given birth in the last four years are encouraged to download the free Irth app and leave a review of their prenatal appointments, birthing experience, postpartum or pediatric care to help be a part of transforming care in the region.About Irth: Irth-- as in Birth but we dropped the "B" in for Bias, is the first of its kind "Yelp-like" platform for Black and brown women and birthing people to find and leave reviews of Ob/Gyns, birthing hospitals, and pediatricians. On the back end, Irth's anonymized reviews are turned into robust patient experience data and actionable insights to create quality improvement programs for hospitals. In the Twin Cities, Hennepin Health is the first Birth Without Bias hospital partner. Irth is grant-funded project of Narrative Nation Inc, supported locally by Greenlight Fund, Twin Cities.SPONSORS:The Anderson Foundation, Grantmakers for Black Girls, and the Center for Antiracism Research for Health EquityMEDIA RSVP & INTERVIEW REQUESTS:Please contact Kimberly Seals Allers at KSA@irthapp.com or 929-729-7127 to confirm attendance or request interviews with Karen Derrico or Kimberly Seals Allers.

