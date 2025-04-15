Secretary of State Tre Hargett Honors Putnam County’s Mateo Podesta as Civics Essay Contest Winner

April 15, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently honored Putnam County’s Mateo Podesta as a 2025 Civics Essay Contest winner.

The contest was open to all Tennessee public, charter, private school, or home school association students in grades K -12. Each school selected up to two essays from each grade level to submit for the contest, with this year’s theme: “Why Trusted Sources Matter.”

Podesta, who attends Highland Rim Academy in Putnam County, placed third in the K-2nd Grade category.

“Congratulations to Mateo Podesta for his winning essay,” said Secretary Hargett. “Through his essay, Mateo demonstrated the importance of using trusted sources in order to make informed decisions. Mateo clearly shows that Tennessee’s future is bright.”

Podesta recently visited the State Capitol to receive his award. For his winning essay, Podesta earned a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship. Statewide, 4,356 students participated in this year’s Civics Essay Contest, which is designed to prepare students to become engaged and informed citizens.

For more information about civic engagement and education efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

###