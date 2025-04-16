4th Annual International Urs Mubarak Commemorates the Life and Legacy of Hazrat El Sheikh Syed Mubarik Ali Shah Gillani

The sons and Talibs of Hazrat El Sheikh Syed Mubarik Ali Shah Gillani began the Urs commemoration by gathering inside his Holy Darbar. Sheikh Syed Noorul Hussain Shah Gillani (middle) hosts special guest speakers Syed Israr ul Hassan (left) and Dewan Ahmad Masood Chishti (right).

We are not merely followers; we are carriers of a Divine trust” — Sheikh Syed Noorul Hussain Shah Gillani

LAHORE, PAKISTAN, PAKISTAN, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th Annual Urs Shareef commemorating the passing of Hazrat El Sheikh Syed Mubarik Ali Shah Gillani (mercy of Allah upon him) was held in Lahore, Pakistan on Sunday, April 6, 2025. The Urs Shareef, a tradition deeply rooted in spiritual reverence, marks the anniversary of the passing of a Wali, or friend, of Allah. Mureeds (followers) and devotees from around the world gathered for a spiritual program that included speeches, Quran recitation, salawat, Sufi kalam, nasheed, and qasidas dedicated to the life and legacy of Hazrat El Sheikh Gillani.Sheikh Syed Noorul Hussain Shah Gillani, son of Hazrat El Sheikh Gillani and Sajjada Nasheen of his Darbar Shareef, opened with a heartfelt speech on his father’s enduring legacy describing it as “a testament to the power of divine knowledge, spiritual purification, and unwavering service to humanity.” Emphasizing that the mission continues, Sheikh Syed Noorul Hussain Gillani declared, “We are not merely followers; we are carriers of a Divine trust” Warning of modern challenges— ideological warfare, moral ambiguity, and technological distraction and deception—he called all to live with “a purified heart that serves humanity, feeds the hungry, teaches the ignorant, and defends the oppressed.”As Imam of The Muslims of America, Inc. (TMOA), Hazrat El Sheikh Gillani is revered by followers from all over the world including the United States, Canada, South America, Mali, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. Hon. Khalifa Hussein Abu Bakr, a senior TMOA administrator, commended those who have studied and served under El Sheikh Gillani for over four decades. Quoting Hazrat Sultan Bahoo, the honorable Khalifa emphasized that a true guide, or Murshid, connects disciples to the spiritual world. He spoke of El Sheikh Gillani’s enduring guidance: “Be good citizens… follow the Sunnah… be kind, generous, compassionate, and loving.” Honorable Khalifa Hussein highlighted El Sheikh Gillani’s call to establish Muslim villages, leave behind unlawful living, and practice Islam which led to the community’s progress, “When Syed Mubarik Ali Shah Gillani came to us, we did not have ONE hafidh…one Mufti, Alim or Alima… now we have Alims who have graduated from Azhar University… hufaadh (who have memorized all of the Quran)…our masjids are built, our lands established, and we are inviting all to Deenul Islam.” The Honorable Khalifa Hussein ended by expounding on the beauty of the Urs Mubarak in showing gratefulness for El Sheikh Gillani, passionately declaring, “How can we NOT be thankful, give shukr (thanks) to Allah Almighty.”A powerful speech rooted in the need to love the Holy Last Messenger (peace be upon him) to reach Almighty Allah was well received from Sahib Zada Syed Israr ul Hassan, barrister, educator, Patron in Chief of the National Association of Private Schools and Director of Suluk Education System. “Your Sheikh brought you to this way,” he said, highlighting the teachings of El Sheikh Gillani to give salawat and have reverence for the Holy Last Messenger (peace be upon him). Syed Israr ul Hassan declared, “We’re proud to say we worship Allah, but …we commemorate the departure of those who brought us to Allah...” Warning against modern distractions he urged in his address, “If you desire to be amongst the lovers of Allah, then… you must follow Rasulullah (peace be upon him)…with absolute sincere love.”Dr. Abdel Kader Haidara of Mali, a descendant of the noble lineage of the Holy Last Messenger (peace be upon him) and custodian of a collection of Timbuktu’s priceless ancient manuscripts, delivered his remarks in Arabic, translated by Hafidh Hassan Ali Qadri. “This honorable gathering reminds me of the spirit of the divine knowledge that our righteous predecessors of the sufis possess,” he stated. Dr. Haidara underscored the urgency of inner purification, “…the danger is that people today are concerned with the diseases of the body, but they neglect the diseases of their hearts.” “Everyone is in dire need of a sincere faith-based education…so that they may hold fast to the servitude of Allah alone.”The program concluded with dua from Syed Jafr Shah Gillani Qadri and Diwan Ahmad Masood Chishti, custodian of the Dargah of Baba Fareed Ganj Shakkar.###The Muslims of America, Inc. (TMOA), is an indigenous American Muslim organization founded in 1980 and based in the United States of America. TMOA is dedicated to maintaining Islamic principles to be practiced in both letter and spirit by forming communities focused on love for the Almighty Creator, His Commandments, and the establishment of long-lasting relationships through interfaith programs.

