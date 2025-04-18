Reese Goode Unveils Empowering Debut Single 'Take It Back'

Country newcomer Reese Goode shares a bold first single about reclaiming confidence and previews her debut EP, Truth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising country artist Reese Goode makes a powerful entrance with her debut single, “Take It Back,” the first release from her forthcoming EP, Truth. The track is a clear-eyed anthem about reclaiming your confidence after it’s been shaken by someone else’s judgment.

Born and raised in Texas, 17-year-old Reese Goode has built her musical foundation on a deep love of singing, guitar, and storytelling. She draws inspiration from country icons like Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert, and her sound pays tribute to the genre while pushing it forward.

Produced by Don Miggs (Dolly Parton, Mick Fleetwood) and written by Reese, “Take It Back” pairs the emotional pull of 2000s country with elements of rock. The track’s dynamic production and soaring vocals capture the moment of recognizing your worth again, not in spite of the pain but as a result of it.

“‘Take It Back’ is about reclaiming your power from the outside world’s expectations,” says Reese. “It’s a reminder that, no matter what others think or how you’re compared to others, you’ve always had everything you need within you.”

Check out Reese’s performance as a special guest for Jericho Rose on April 19th in Nashville, TN, followed by a hometown performance with Max Stalling on May 2nd.



For more information visit www.reesegoode.com

Instagram | Spotify | YouTube

Reese Goode - Take It Back (Official Lyric Video)

