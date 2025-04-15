Off-Site Court to Travel to Monroe County

Monroe Central High School in Woodsfield will host the Supreme Court justices for oral arguments on April 23.

The Supreme Court of Ohio will hear oral arguments in Monroe County April 23 as part of the Off-Site Court Program.

Established in 1987 by Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, the Off-Site Court Program has taken the judiciary in person to local communities across Ohio for more than 30 years, enabling 43,924 Ohioans, 34,929 of them students, to personally observe the proceedings of the Supreme Court and interact with justices, attorneys, and court staff.

In order to host an official session of court, Supreme Court staff have been working closely with local officials, educators, and law enforcement over the past year to prepare for the event.

The April 23 Off-Site Court marks the 84th session of the program and the first in Monroe County. Defiance County will host for the first time in Oct. 2025.

Oral arguments at Off-Site Court are open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 23 at Monroe Central High School in Woodsfield.

For those unable to attend Off-Site Court in-person, oral arguments will be livestreamed on the Supreme Court website and on the Ohio Channel.