2025–2026 OHRV Registration Stickers Delayed Until April 29

Captain Michael Eastman: 603-271-3129
April 15, 2025

Concord, NH – OHRV enthusiasts hoping to register their machines for the upcoming 2025–2026 season should be aware of an unforeseen and short-term delay in the registration process. To ensure the quality and integrity of this year’s registration stickers, and to maintain public convenience throughout the riding seasons, 2025–2026 registration stickers are anticipated to be available at participating dealer locations and at NH Fish and Game, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord beginning Tuesday, April 29 after 9:00 a.m.

Due to quality issues with the adhesive and concerns with its failure once exposed to fluctuating environmental factors, this season’s registration sticker delivery has been delayed. NH Fish and Game apologizes for any inconvenience. Riders are reminded that all current 2024–2025 OHRV and snowmobile registrations expire on April 30. Machines operating beginning Thursday, May 1, will require a 2025–2026 registration and sticker.

For information on OHRV Operation, including rules and regulations in New Hampshire, visit www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/ohrv.

For more information on OHRV and snowmobile safety and visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/education/safety-education.

