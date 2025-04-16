'Welcome to the Moulin Rouge': A Spectacular Fundraiser for Walden Family Services Promises a Night to Remember

Walden Family Services Logo Moulin Rouge Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to be dazzled as Walden Family Services invites you to an unforgettable evening at "Welcome to the Moulin Rouge ," scheduled for May 9, 2025, from 6:00 to 10:00 PM at the iconic Abbey on Fifth in Bankers Hill. This immersive fundraiser blends Parisian charm with a celebration of belonging and ensures a night of glitz, glamour, and goodwill that benefits foster children and youth.Guests will step into a world inspired by the historic cabarets of Paris, brought to life in the breathtaking ambiance of The Abbey on Fifth, with its gilded arches and luminous stained glass. The evening’s entertainment includes a festive reception with live music and a hosted bar, an exquisite dinner, captivating performances, and dancing that will sweep you off your feet. The festivities will also feature curated auctions and an elevated opportunity drawing. At the helm of this event are co-chairs and Walden Board Members Andréa da Rosa and Raymond Simas, along with community advocate Dwayne Wynne.Honoring Community ChampionsThis year, we proudly honor Chris Shaw and Doug Snyder of Urban Mo’s, Gossip Grill, Baja Betty’s, Hillcrest Brewing Company and InsideOUT for their unwavering support of an inclusive and compassionate community. Their dedication has helped create safe spaces where all people feel valued and supported.Walden Family Services has been a steadfast champion of children, youth, and families since 1976. In addition to focusing on sibling groups and children with special needs, Walden was a pioneer in the industry in creating safe and affirming spaces for foster youth. By attending this fundraising event, you will uplift and empower vulnerable youth, ensuring they receive the care, respect, and opportunities they deserve.“‘Welcome to the Moulin Rouge’ is more than an event—it’s a celebration of love, inclusion, and the transformative power of community,” says Teresa Stivers, CEO of Walden Family Services. “Every ticket sold and every donation made directly supports our mission to provide life-changing resources for foster children and youth.”Event proceeds will fund Walden’s essential services, including mental health support, educational resources, transitional housing needs, and safe placements for foster children and youth across Southern California. Together, we can create a brighter future for every child in need.Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary evening of entertainment and impact. Seating is limited and sponsorship opportunities and event tickets are now available at waldenfamily.org/moulin-rouge.About Walden Family ServicesWalden Family Services, headquartered in San Diego, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster and adoptive children and families in five Southern California counties. Through its innovative programs, Walden provides stable, nurturing environments where children and youth can thrive and achieve their dreams. Learn more at waldenfamily.org.No government funds were used to host this event and is made possible through generous sponsors and donors.

