Zags Lead the Way: Two Gonzaga Alumni Now Lead the 3rd Ranger Battalion

Gonzaga University is proud to celebrate a remarkable milestone in the military careers of two distinguished alumni: Jon Peterson (’05) and Brian Slamkowski (’10), who are now leading one of the U.S. Army’s most elite units together. Last month, Peterson assumed command of the 3rd Ranger Battalion at Fort Benning, Georgia, with Slamkowski serving alongside him as Executive Officer. This exceptional pairing of Zags at the helm of a Ranger battalion is a powerful testament to the foundation of servant leadership they first developed at Gonzaga.

“As a young adult, Gonzaga University was the best environment for me to grow intellectually, spiritually, and ethically,” Peterson said. “The foundation of servant leadership that I gained from eight years of Jesuit education (high school and college) grounded my actions as a leader focused on both mission accomplishment and taking care of people in extremely demanding situations. Gonzaga provided me with the tools to solve complex problems.”

Jon Peterson has served as an infantry officer since graduating from Gonzaga’s ROTC program in 2005 with a degree in Mathematics. His military journey has taken him from the Pentagon—where he served as Assistant Executive Officer to the Army G-3/5/7 at U.S. Army Headquarters in Washington, D.C.—to the rugged terrain of Alaska as Battalion Commander of the 1-501st Airborne Infantry at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Most notably, he has served over ten years in the 75th Ranger Regiment, embodying the grit, excellence, and leadership that define the Rangers and Gonzaga alumni alike.

Peterson also holds a Master of Public Administration from Northwestern University, further demonstrating his commitment to lifelong learning and service. Now, as Commander of the 3rd Ranger Battalion, he joins forces with Brian Slamkowski, a 2010 business grad, in creating a leadership team rooted in Jesuit values and a shared Gonzaga legacy.

“I’m so grateful to have been developed, mentored, and coached by world class Gonzaga faculty, ROTC cadre, and classmates,” Slamkowski said. “With a different mission, a similar iron sharpens iron culture exists in the Ranger Regiment. It’s an honor to serve with LTC Peterson. We strive to uphold the unflappable standards of both storied institutions.”

Families are often referred to as “force multipliers” for the invaluable support they provide to America’s warfighters. For Peterson and Slamkowski, this rings true, as they both married fellow Zag alumni whom they met at GU. While both Peterson and Slamkowski served as the cadet battalion commanders of the Gonzaga ROTC battalion, they still found time to fall in love with their partners, Tess Peterson (’05, ’20) and Laura Slamkowski (’11) who still act as their foundations today. Jon and Tess Peterson are proud parents to Noelle, Josh and Joey while Brian and Laura Slamkowski are blessed with three daughters: Anna, Tessa, and Lena. Together, they are two Ranger families bound in friendship and purpose.

Peterson and Slamkowski exemplify what it means to be men for and with others—serving their soldiers and their country with integrity, courage, and purpose. We salute their leadership and are honored to call them Zags.