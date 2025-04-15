Sixth Ukraine Action Summit Drew Over 600 Advocates to Support Peace for Ukraine

American Coalition for Ukraine American Coalition for Ukraine

Organized by the American Coalition for Ukraine, the Summit featured 450 Capitol Hill meetings and direct engagement with top U.S. lawmakers from all states.

WASHINGTON DC, MD, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sixth Ukraine Action Summit, organized by the American Coalition for Ukraine, brought over 600 advocates to Washington, D.C., resulting in 450 meetings on Capitol Hill — the largest Summit to date. Delegates engaged directly with top U.S. leaders, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, alongside other key lawmakers.“This Summit is especially important as it comes at a time when the U.S. is actively working to help establish a lasting peace for Ukraine. Delegations from all 50 states and Puerto Rico came to Washington committed to advocating for a strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine and its people.”The Summit delegates, equipped with training and all materials necessary for successful advocacy from the American Coalition for Ukraine, were well prepared to deliver clear, united messages. “The REPO Act, passed in April 2024, allows the U.S. to transfer frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine — but implementation has stalled. We must enforce it and maintain strong sanctions until Russia fully withdraws.” — Maryna Baydyuk, President, United Help Ukraine One of the most central messages that advocates have been delivering was a demand to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and respond to Russian crimes against religious freedom. “Russia’s occupation has led to church closures, persecution of religious leaders, and the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children. The U.S. must demand their return and accountability as a condition for any peace agreement.” Margret Ellwanger, CEO of For Peace.“We’re urging the administration to stand firm on Russia. A just and lasting peace in Ukraine isn’t just vital for Ukrainians — it’s firmly in America’s interest.” — Mykola Murskyi, Director of Advocacy, Razom for Ukraine Organized by a coalition of U.S.-based, Ukraine-focused nonprofit organizations, the Ukraine Action Summit has grown into a national network of more than 1,500 trained advocates — active year-round, not only in Washington but also in their home districts across the country. “This Summit highlights the impact of three years of advocacy and ensures that constituents are heard and Ukraine remains a priority.” – Marianna Tretiak, Chair of the Board of Directors, American Coalition for Ukraine and member of the board at the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.