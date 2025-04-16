Orbweaver and Ohmite Automate Real-Time Data for Over 2.5 Million Part Numbers for Distribution Partners

Orbweaver, today announced a strategic partnership with Ohmite Manufacturing Company.

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbweaver, a leader in digital supply chain automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Ohmite Manufacturing Company, a global leader in resistive solutions, to transform the way product data is shared with distribution partners, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.

Ohmite has reduced manual Excel-based tasks by 50%, automating the distribution of over 2.5 million data fields across its global partner network. Through Orbweaver’s API platform, distribution partners now receive real-time product data updates, pricing, and availability.

"Partnering with Orbweaver has dramatically improved efficiency and service for our distribution partners," said Joe Misulonas, Global Marketing Director. "Partners have instant access to accurate, current data, helping them close more business. Accurate product data has been directly linked to increased sales, with some partners showing a 25% greater likelihood of purchase when product information is complete and accurate."

Partners now benefit from a more complete product data catalog, enhancing their digital efforts and supporting internal teams. Trusted data brings value across departments, from procurement to engineering. This partnership makes data engagement more reliable and less work for both Ohmite and its distribution partners — a win-win for all.

As Ohmite celebrates its 100th year in business, this collaboration is part of its future growth strategy and commitment to innovation.

"This is exactly why Orbweaver exists — to help manufacturers and distributors work smarter by removing manual barriers," said Tony Powell, CEO of Orbweaver. "The results Ohmite has seen demonstrate the real impact of automation on revenue and partnership success."

About Ohmite

Founded in 1925, Ohmite Manufacturing Company is a global leader in resistive solutions, serving a broad range of industries with high-quality resistors and thermal products.

About Orbweaver

Orbweaver provides automated data and commerce solutions for the electronics component industry, enabling real-time connectivity and eliminating manual processes across the supply chain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.