Trossen Robotics Announces Innovative Hiring Initiative Through Mechanical Engineering Design Challenge

The Trossen Engineering Design Challenge is a groundbreaking initiative designed to recruit engineers based solely on their practical skills and creativity.

We’re offering a clear path for talented, creative individuals to showcase their true potential” — Matt Trossen, CEO

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trossen Robotics is excited to announce an open call for its Mechanical Engineering Design Challenge, a groundbreaking initiative designed to recruit talented engineers based solely on their practical skills and creativity. The challenge offers a unique opportunity for anyone passionate about robotics to secure a Junior Mechanical Design Engineer position, regardless of their professional or educational background."We're flipping the traditional hiring process on its head," says Trossen Robotics founder Matt. "Instead of focusing on resumes, we're giving candidates a real-world design challenge similar to those we tackle every day. Successfully completing this challenge will move applicants directly to the front of the interview line."The challenge is open to design engineers, makers, creators, and innovators at any stage of their career who dream of a professional future in robotics. Participants will demonstrate their abilities using CAD tools to solve authentic mechanical design problems, showcasing their true talent and innovative approach.“We’re not interested in how good someone is at interviewing, nor are we overly concerned with work or educational history," Matt explains. “I myself am an art school dropout. What truly matters is how effectively candidates approach design constraints, solve problems creatively, and handle real-world engineering challenges. That’s what makes someone a great engineer.”This initiative specifically aims to identify talented individuals who might otherwise be overlooked by traditional resume screening, including self-taught engineers, passionate hobbyists, and skilled creators seeking fulfilling roles in robotics."We’re offering a clear path for talented, creative individuals to showcase their true potential," Matt emphasizes. "Your talent speaks louder than any resume ever could."Interested participants are invited to submit their entries and showcase their mechanical design talents through this exciting opportunity. Trossen Robotics eagerly anticipates discovering new talent to expand its innovative team.For submission guidelines and further details, visit https://www.trossenrobotics.com/careers/engineering-challenge About Trossen Robotics:Trossen Robotics is a leader in robotic innovation and is committed to advancing robotic technologies and empowering creative engineers and makers worldwide.Media Contact:Marc DostieTechnical Product Marketing ManagerTrossen Roboticsmarc@trossenrobotics.com

