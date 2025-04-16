ELLEMES Medical Spa Wins 2025 'Best Med Spa in Sandy Springs, GA' Award

ELLEMES Medical Spa - Best Med Spa Sandy Springs

ELLEMES Medical Spa, a leading provider of skincare and aesthetic treatments, celebrates a community-voted honor as Best Med Spa in Sandy Springs, GA.

We’re honored by this recognition! We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional, personalized care to all of our patients in this amazing community.” — Lauren Siso, Owner and Medical Aesthetician at ELLEMES Medical Spa

ATLANTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELLEMES Medical Spa has been named the Best Med Spa in Sandy Springs, GA by My Sandy Springs Magazine in its April 2025 issue. This prestigious accolade recognizes the spa’s commitment to excellence in skincare and aesthetic treatments, and it highlights the hard work and dedication of ELLEMES’s expert team. The award shines a spotlight on ELLEMES Medical Spa as an industry leader, underscoring its exceptional service quality and superior treatment outcomes for clients.

Launched in late 2019 by owner Lauren Siso, ELLEMES Medical Spa has quickly become an award-winning medical spa in Georgia. The spa stands out for its personalized treatment plans, expert medical aesthetic team, holistic skincare approach, and state-of-the-art technology. Every client is paired with an experienced provider who creates a tailored, science-backed plan to meet that individual’s unique skin goals. By combining cutting-edge devices (including advanced laser equipment and VISIA® AI skin analysis) with proven methods, ELLEMES delivers visible, long-lasting results in a welcoming and educational environment. The focus is on genuine care and transparency—there are no high-pressure sales tactics, only honest guidance that empowers clients in their skincare journey. With over 250 five-star reviews, 10,000+ treatments performed, and more than 10 local and national “Best Of” awards earned to date, ELLEMES has solidified its reputation as one of Georgia’s top med spas.

“Being recognized as the best med spa in Sandy Springs is such an honor,” said Lauren Siso, Owner and Medical Aesthetician at ELLEMES Medical Spa. “Skincare is personal, and our mission has always been to deliver exceptional, tailored treatments that help our clients feel confident in their own skin. We’re incredibly proud of our dedicated team and grateful to the Sandy Springs community for trusting us with their care.”

This community-driven award reflects the strong support from local clients in Sandy Springs. ELLEMES Medical Spa credits its success to its loyal clientele and the greater Atlanta community, thanking them for voting and for continually placing their trust in the spa’s services. As the team celebrates this achievement, they remain committed to providing the highest quality skincare and aesthetic services to the community for years to come.

For those interested in experiencing ELLEMES’s award-winning services, the spa offers complimentary VISIA skin analysis consultations for new clients. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit the ELLEMES Medical Spa website. Join the ELLEMES community on social media for updates and expert skincare tips.

