Jenna and Bonnie Fetch Big Dreams and Bigger Hearts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the lessons in "Jenna Comes Home" by Elaine Stockton reflects the saying, “Kindness is doing what you can, where you are, with what you have.” Characters Jenna and Bonnie live by this as they take on each adventure, helping people, animals, and nature along the way. Who knew a dog with secrets and a girl with courage could team up to show us how the simplest acts can ripple into something extraordinary?Stockton, who has spent years working with children, brings warmth and authenticity to each story. Drawing from her own experiences as a teacher and grandmother, she shares lessons of kindness and strength in a way that feels natural and engaging. The book captures the thrill of a new puppy, the happiness found in friendship, and the wonder of discovering hidden talents.The story unfolds with a sense of joy. From Jenna’s adoption to surprising birthday discoveries and an exciting hike in the woods, the story hooks readers further into Bonnie and Jenna’s world. Their actions show that standing up for what’s right and helping others can create lasting change. Like classic children’s stories that have stood the test of time, "Jenna Comes Home" wraps the simple, innocent joy of childhood experiences.Curious? Interested readers can grab a copy of "Jenna Comes Home" at the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books ( Olympus Story House Booth #182, Gold Zone) or purchase it now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores!Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

