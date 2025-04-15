The Clever Rental LLC Launches Multi-State Expansion with First Property Acquisition in Tennessee

About

Axel de Chevron Villette is a French-born entrepreneur with a passion for innovation, community, and meaningful connections. Raised in France and fluent in three languages, Axel’s global perspective has been shaped by his experiences living in London for 12 years, Tokyo for one year, and Sarasota, Florida, for over a decade. Axel holds a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from one of France’s top engineering schools, where he graduated as valedictorian. He later earned a Master’s degree in Quantitative Finance from HEC Paris, the country’s leading business school. From 2001 to 2014, Axel had a highly successful career in investment banking, working at some of the world's most prestigious financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Barclays Capital. Specializing in trading exotic interest rate derivatives, he thrived in complex and highly competitive markets, generating hundreds of millions in profits for the firms despite challenging market conditions. His deep expertise in quantitative finance, risk management, and market strategy allowed him to navigate volatility and capitalize on strategic opportunities. After leaving investment banking, Axel transitioned into entrepreneurship, moving to Florida and founding The Clever Rental LLC, a thriving real estate investment and management company. With a strong commitment to social impact, he focuses on providing quality housing at affordable prices, ensuring that low- and middle-income families have access to comfortable and well-maintained homes. His business strategy is built on long-term value creation, prioritizing responsible property management and sustainable growth. Over the years, The Clever Rental LLC has successfully navigated economic fluctuations, including strategic investments made during the Great Recession, turning market challenges into opportunities for expansion. Among his notable real estate projects, Axel was the owner of Rosehill Apartments in Venice, FL, a historic property built in 1925. Recognizing its architectural and cultural significance, he undertook a meticulous restoration, saving the building and renovating it to historical standards. His efforts preserved an important part of the city’s heritage while transforming the property into a vibrant and functional living space. Axel’s journey has been deeply intertwined with travel, culture, and shared experiences. He met his wife, Tracy, in Paris in 1999, and their partnership has been built on adventure, creativity, and a love for fostering community. Married in 2005 in the scenic Dordogne region of France, they have since cultivated a life that bridges cultures and continents. Tracy is a talented artist whose creativity is expressed through various artistic mediums, and she brings a unique vision to everything she does. In addition to her artistic pursuits, she is also a dedicated entrepreneur, having founded The Clever Cup, a welcoming coffee shop in Sarasota that has become a beloved gathering space for the local community. Her work reflects her passion for fostering meaningful connections and supporting local artisans. Together, Axel and Tracy are the proud parents of two wonderful teenage children, who hold dual citizenship and embrace the richness of their multicultural heritage. Outside of his professional endeavors, Axel is a talented pianist who finds joy in music as a creative outlet. He also has a passion for snowboarding, enjoying the exhilaration and freedom of the mountains whenever possible. In Sarasota, Axel and Tracy have embraced entrepreneurship as a way to contribute to their local community. Their businesses, The Clever Rental LLC and The Clever Cup, reflect their shared dedication to quality, sustainability, and creating spaces that bring people together. With a deep appreciation for heritage and progress, Axel continues to seek out new opportunities that bridge cultures, foster innovation, and enrich the lives of those around him.

