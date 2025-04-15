ProChapters Introduces SalesIgnite Framework to Elevate Underperforming Sales Teams into High-Producing Units.

Singapore, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proven sales framework delivers measurable results with 47% increase in high-value deals and 50% growth in client acquisition.





ProChapters, a Singapore-based sales training and coaching consultancy with clients across multiple industries, today announced the official launch of SalesIgnite™ Framework, a structured system designed to help SMEs and corporate sales teams optimise processes, unlock core strengths, and embed high-performance sales habits that drive sustainable growth.

Developed by veteran sales expert Irene Irais, who brings 35 years of experience working with global brands including Canon, Fujifilm, and Sony, the SalesIgnite Framework addresses the critical challenges facing today's sales teams: inconsistent performance, unclear processes, and unpredictable revenue generation.

"Business leaders require sustainable growth with precision, consistency, and a well-equipped sales team," said Irene Irais, Founder and CEO of ProChapters. "SalesIgnite is a practical, results-oriented approach backed by decades of field experience."

The SalesIgnite Framework is built on three core pillars:

Ability: Fuelling unstoppable momentum with disciplined, high-impact daily actions Breakthrough: Mastering practical, effective sales strategies beyond scripts and surface tactics Clarity: Aligning sales messages with the buyer's journey from problem awareness to purchase readiness

The framework has already demonstrated impressive results across diverse businesses. Companies implementing the SalesIgnite Framework have reported significant improvements across key performance indicators:

73% improvement in team performance

47% increase in high-value deals

50% growth in client acquisition

17% improvement in conversion rates

Bernard Sim, owner of a brand dealership business, was previously investing an average of $20,000 monthly in digital advertising with no clear ROI tracking before adopting SalesIgnite. "For the first time, I had true clarity on ROI, not just in ad spend, but in how people and processes were driving profits," said Sim after implementing the framework.

In another success story, Cindy Lee, a sales representative at a software services SME, doubled her appointment-setting rate within 90 days of implementing the SalesIgnite methodology. "Today, Cindy is not just booking qualified leads, she's closing real deals with confidence and hitting her monthly targets through clarity, rhythm, and structure," noted Irene.

"Before implementing SalesIgnite, our sales process was unclear. Each rep handled deals in their own way, with no structure and no shared rhythm," said Alan Tan, owner of a B2B equipment supply company who recently completed the program. "Within 90 days, the team was finally working with purpose. Every day, they're doing sales that matter."

The framework is available through two delivery methods:

Sales Thrive! : A comprehensive, results-driven group program crafted to optimise sales team performance.

: A comprehensive, results-driven group program crafted to optimise sales team performance. Sales Accelerator: One-on-one coaching sessions to rapidly accelerate sales results with personalised implementation support.

"SalesIgnite is more than a framework. It's a movement toward purposeful selling," added Irene. "We've built it for sales teams that are tired of fluff, tired of theory, and ready to build sustainable, daily momentum with clarity and skill. As we look to the future, our mission is to elevate sales professionals beyond scripts and surface tactics to create lasting, meaningful results."

