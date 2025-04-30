Expert Shares Essential Safety Tips and Highlights Protective Gear to Help Motorcyclists Ride More Safely on YourUpdateTV

Stay Safe on Two Wheels: Key Gear and Expert Tips to Protect Riders

Discover how innovative motorcycle helmet liners and wearable airbags enhance rider safety on the road and give loved ones peace of mind

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more riders get on the streets this spring, keeping safety front and center is more important than ever. Recently, President at Cycle Gear, Stevan Popovich, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to talk about “Airbags Save", a national safety campaign aimed at raising awareness about innovative solutions in motorcycle safety and share tips and cutting-edge motorcycle safety solutions into the spotlight—for both riders and the people who care about them.

Comoto – the parent company of America’s leading motorcycle gear retailers, including Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, RevZilla and REVER – is rolling out the second year of their Airbags Save initiative this May in support of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The nationwide campaign is designed to raise awareness about wearable airbag technology and its role in reducing serious injuries among riders.

Launched in 2024, Airbags Save has helped introduce thousands of riders to advanced airbag protection systems that reduce impact forces by up to 95 percent. The effort has already made a measurable impact, driving triple digit growth in wearable airbag sales across Comoto’s retail brands.

“Airbags Save has been incredibly successful in bringing awareness of this technology to the public,” explained Stevan Popovich, President of Cycle Gear. “Most people don’t even realize the technology exists, but we’ve continued to see adoption skyrocket. Our message is resonating, and it’s making a real difference in rider safety.”

The campaign’s impact is undeniable: In the past 12 months alone, over 8,200 airbags have been sold—a 76% year-over-year increase. And since March 1st, 2025, sales have surged even more dramatically, with over 1,600 airbags sold, marking a 117% year-over-year jump. These figures show growing awareness and adoption of life-saving motorcycle technology among everyday riders.

The campaign features Alpinestars’ Tech-Air® system, a rider-worn vest that inflates upon crash detection to protect the entire torso. The all new Tech-Air® 5 Plasma model, for example, absorbs up to 95 percent of crash energy (compared to passive protection). Making these products accessible to try on and learn about at any of the 163 Cycle Gear locations nationwide, means that riders can see exactly why an airbag is just as important as a helmet when outfitting themselves for the ride.

Joining the campaign this year as presenting sponsor is Progressive , the country’s leader in motorcycle insurance. Their support in raising awareness for this pivotal technology to aid motorcycle riders in their pursuit of staying safe while on the road is a testament of their commitment to the community and the success of Airbags Save.

In addition to wearable airbags, Airbags Save also highlights the critical role of helmet safety. As part of that effort, Comoto has partnered with Mips® , a global leader in helmet-based safety, incorporating Mips® technology into the Sedici line of helmets. Mips® safety system consists of a low-friction layer that is designed to allow a multi-directional movement inside the helmet, intended to help reduce rotational motion to the head in certain angled impacts that can lead to concussions or other brain injuries.

The Airbags Save campaign goes beyond safety gear, reinforcing smart riding habits. Popovich advises riders to be fully present and focused on the road, seek ongoing education through rider coaching, and gear up from head to toe — preparing not just for the ride, but for the slide.

To learn more about Airbags Save, visit cyclegear.com/airbags , revzilla.com/airbags , or stop by one of Cycle Gear’s 163 store locations nationwide.

About Stevan Popovich

Stevan Popovich is the President of Cycle Gear and oversees the operations of the country's largest power sports aftermarket omnichannel retailer, consisting of 165+ brick & mortar locations across over 40 states.

With over 20 years of experience in the specialty outdoor sporting goods industry, Stevan began his journey as a General Manager of a small New England outdoor retail chain and has steadily advanced in the industry by mastering successful business processes and cultivating strong, trusting relationships with customers.

Outside of his professional role, Stevan is an active member of the MIC Aftermarket Parts Committee and serves as a Board Member for the Right Rider Access Fund. His leadership philosophy revolves around empowering his team and ensuring accountability through managing performance outcomes. By aligning strategy with a deep understanding of the customer base, he facilitates growth and financial success.

About the Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto-enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Cycle Gear.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this press release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9c5f501-f745-4a4e-bf23-d6cfa0d2b012

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.