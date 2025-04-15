Moody Nolan to Lead Preservation Study of Weaver-Gillison House

Weaver Gillison House

Moody Nolan and Goodwin & Associates will document and preserve the historic Weaver-Gillison House, a key Affrilachian Trail landmark.

We see the Weaver-Gillison House not just as a building but as a living archive—an opportunity to preserve a story rooted in Black Appalachian legacy and resilience.” — Valarie Franklin Hernandez, AIA, NOMA, NCARB, Moody Nolan

HARPERS FERRY, WV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Community Solutions proudly announces the award of the Weaver-Gillison House Historic Structure Report (HSR) project to Moody Nolan, the nation's largest African American-owned and managed architecture firm, in partnership with Goodwin & Associates, a leading historic preservation consultancy. This milestone marks a vital contribution to the evolving ecosystem of the Affrilachian Trail , a cultural infrastructure initiative that reconnects and uplifts African American heritage across Appalachia through historic preservation, storytelling, and regenerative economic development.Located in the heart of Harpers Ferry and a key site on the Affrilachian Trail, the Weaver-Gillison House tells the story of George “Buck” Weaver, a foundational figure in the Black Appalachian experience. Built circa 1888 and listed as a contributing structure within the Harpers Ferry Historic District, the home is more than a building—it is a system memory of community resilience, kinship networks, and self-determined legacy. The Historic Structure Report will serve as a blueprint for its long-term preservation, maintenance, and adaptive reuse—integrating cultural, social, and economic dimensions.“As architects of culture and community, we see the Weaver-Gillison House not only as a building but as a living archive,” said Valarie Franklin Hernandez, AIA, NOMA, NCARB, Associate Principal and Stakeholder Engagement Lead at Moody Nolan. “Our approach combines empathetic listening and innovative analysis to honor the stories rooted in this space and chart a sustainable path forward for its restoration.”Moody Nolan brings a legacy of transformative, community-centered design—including the International African American Museum in Charleston, SC, and The Black House at Northwestern University. Goodwin & Associates contributes deep expertise in federal preservation standards and Appalachian regional history—positioning the team to deliver not only technical excellence but cultural fidelity.Reflecting its commitment to economic opportunity, legacy renewal, and place-based systems change, the project is supported by a technical assistance grant awarded through the Rural Investment Collaborative, an initiative that provides shared learning and programming to community leaders in small towns and rural areas.The final Historic Structure Report is anticipated for completion in late summer or early fall of 2025, with stakeholder engagement and public input guiding its development throughout. Together with Innovative Community Solutions, Moody Nolan and Goodwin & Associates aim to ensure the Weaver-Gillison House remains a symbol of heritage, truth, and the enduring contributions of African Americans to the Appalachian story.

