TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannanda has announced the restocking of its popular CB2 Dog-Ease Hemp Seed Oil , following an extended period of unavailability caused by unexpected surges in demand. Known as the world’s top-selling beta-caryophyllene (BCP) product for dogs, CB2 Dog-Ease has gained popularity among pet owners and holistic veterinarians seeking natural alternatives for canine wellness.Demand Outpaces Supply for BCP-Based Canine ProductsOver the past year, beta-caryophyllene—often abbreviated as BCP—has gained traction in both human and veterinary wellness circles due to its non-intoxicating properties and targeted interaction with the CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system. As public awareness grows around the benefits of Cannanda CB2 oils as natural options for managing inflammation, pain, stress, and immune function, Cannanda has seen a substantial increase in demand across its entire CB2 line—particularly in its pet-specific formulation."This shortage reflects a broader shift toward evidence-informed natural health solutions for pets," said Dr. Lee Know, Cannanda's founder and managing director. "Pet parents are actively seeking safer, drug-free options to support their dog’s quality of life, and beta-caryophyllene continues to stand out in this space."CB2 Dog-Ease: Registered with Health CanadaCannanda CB2 Dog-Ease Hemp Seed Oil is registered with Health Canada as a Veterinary Health Product and is approved to carry the following claims:May support joint healthMay help relieve stress during travel, dietary changes, or weather changesMay support a healthy immune systemSupports general healthFormulated using human-grade certified-organic hemp seed oil and a stabilized terpene blend high in beta-caryophyllene, CB2 Dog-Ease is designed to be a safe, non-intoxicating alternative to more conventional supplements or medications for common canine concerns.What Is Beta-Caryophyllene (BCP)?Beta-caryophyllene is a dietary terpene found in plants such as black pepper, cloves, cannabis, and rosemary. Unlike many plant-based compounds, BCP has been shown to selectively bind to CB2 receptors, which play a critical role in managing inflammation and immune function—without any effects on the CB1 receptors associated with intoxication.Key attributes of BCP include:Supports homeostasis across multiple physiological systemsNon-toxic and non-intoxicatingNo known adverse drug interactionsRecognized as safe for both humans and animals when used appropriatelyTrends in Search and Pet WellnessData from pet forums, online searches, and veterinary discussions indicate growing consumer interest in:Natural alternatives to pain relief for dogsAnxiety relief during travel, thunderstorms, and routine changesImmune support supplements for aging or sensitive dogsEndocannabinoid-supportive nutrition without THC or CBDCB2 Dog-Ease appears frequently in these discussions due to its focus on CB2 activation and its Health Canada registration, distinguishing it from unregulated pet supplements.Background on CannandaCannanda is a Canadian natural health solutions brand specializing in functional terpene formulations and CB2-activating technologies. The company is known for its scientific approach to wellness and its leadership in making beta-caryophyllene more accessible to both human and animal users.As the creators of Cannanda CB2 oil, the company’s offerings include both human and pet formulations designed to optimize wellness through the endocannabinoid system—without the regulatory or safety concerns surrounding CBD or THC products.AvailabilityCannanda CB2 Dog-Ease Hemp Seed Oil is once again available for distribution and sale through health retailers, veterinary clinics, and online platforms. Cannanda continues to monitor inventory levels closely to avoid further disruptions in availability.

