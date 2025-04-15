Call Sheet Media Accepts Justice Enforcers Into Development

Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

Aspiring writer and 3D artist Chris Hebert brings bold animated vision to life through CSM Mentor Program

Chris's ability to fuse visual imagination with narrative weight is exactly the kind of originality we look for. We’re excited to help him bring Justice Enforcers to life.” — Thomas Haldeman, CSM Mentor Program Director

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media is proud to announce that Justice Enforcers, an animated action-adventure project by emerging writer and 3D artist Chris Hebert, has been accepted for development through the Call Sheet Media Mentor Program.Chris, a lifelong fan of video games, movies, and animated series, is channeling his creative energy into a distinctive storytelling vision. With a background in 3D design and a deep-rooted passion for world-building, Chris entered the CSM Mentor Program with a mission to bring his own original series to life. That dream takes a major step forward with the official inclusion of Justice Enforcers in Call Sheet Media’s active development slate.Blending prehistoric creatures with futuristic and mythic elements, Justice Enforcers offers a dynamic and visually rich premise. The story follows a group of genetically enhanced bounty hunters whose prison transport crash lands on an uncharted planet. As violent convicts escape into the wild, the bounty hunters must battle both the criminals and the savage native forces to protect a peaceful civilization teetering on the edge of chaos.Another storyline in the project’s universe features Triker, a battle-scarred triceratops who confronts his troubled past and a magical, water-wielding orca named Orcon. Their conflict intertwines with the mystery of the *Remnant of Tears*, a powerful gem that could change the fate of worlds.The genre-blending work falls under Animated Action/Adventure with fantasy, sci-fi, and mythic undertones. Its unusual combination of prehistoric characters, elemental magic, and science fiction tech results in a tone that is imaginative, bold, and deeply cinematic.Chris joins a growing roster of promising talent mentored and guided by the Call Sheet Media team, with the aim of preparing projects for industry presentation, production opportunities, and eventual distribution.

