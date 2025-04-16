Halcyon to Provide Import Capability for Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator Powered by IRS Transcripts

Halcyon proudly announces import capability for Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator using tax transcript data, integrated into the Halcyon Income Analyzer platform.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halcyon Becomes One of the First Vendors to Provide Import Capability for Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator Powered by IRS Transcripts Halcyon (www.halcyonsw.com) , a leading innovator in mortgage and income verification technology, proudly announces its integration to provide import capability for Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator using tax transcript data, integrated into the Halcyon Income Analyzer platform.This groundbreaking solution allows lenders to calculate qualifying income using verified IRS transcript data—automatically, consistently, and with precision. Most importantly, these calculations are eligible for rep and warrant relief from Fannie Mae, empowering lenders to originate loans with enhanced confidence and reduced risk.Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator will be embedded into Halcyon's interface, creating a seamless experience for underwriters and processors. Leveraging real-time IRS data, Halcyon’s Income Analyzer eliminates manual entry errors, ensures guideline consistency, and accelerates underwriting—all while meeting the stringent requirements for GSE income calculation of income from self-employment, business ownership and rental property.“This is a watershed moment for the mortgage industry,” said Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon. “For the first time ever, verified income data from the IRS can be submitted to Fannie Mae for automated calculation—delivering speed, certainty, and compliance in a single workflow. This isn’t just another tool; it’s a complete shift in how complex income is calculated, and we’re honored to be one of the firsts vendors to market with this capability.”The launch builds on Halcyon’s broader mission to simplify and modernize income verification, offering end-to-end solutions that support both wage earners and self-employed borrowers. Combined with Halcyon’s flagship product Tax Wallet, lenders can now obtain accurate income calculations in minutes.As lenders demand higher standards of data integrity and automation, Halcyon continues to deliver tools that help them stay ahead of the curve.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.halcyonsw.com About HalcyonHalcyon is a pioneer in financial technology solutions for the mortgage and lending industry. Its suite of products—led by Tax Wallet and SigSign—streamlines income verification and borrower identity confirmation using real-time IRS and digital data sources. Halcyon delivers faster, cheaper, and more accurate solutions backed by rep and warranty protections from both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. The company is committed to transforming lending through transparency, automation, and trust.

