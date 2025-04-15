Simplify Oracle Management With the Updated dbForge Edge: Smarter SQL Editing, Enhanced Schema Comparison, and More

dbForge Edge

Smarter SQL editing for Oracle, enhanced schema comparison, integrated learning, and more - now available in dbForge Edge 5.0

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devart, a leading provider of database management solutions, announces the launch of dbForge Edge 5.0, the ultimate multidatabase suite, which now includes the latest version of dbForge Studio for Oracle 6.0. This significant update introduces powerful new features designed to simplify Oracle database development, design, management, and administration.Oracle remains a top choice for enterprise database management thanks to its strong features, scalability, and security. With more businesses moving to hybrid and multi-cloud setups, Oracle is staying ahead by supporting both on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure. This shift means that database developers and admins now need tools that can handle larger, more complex datasets faster and more efficiently.With dbForge Studio for Oracle 6.0 integrated into dbForge Edge, managing Oracle databases has never been easier or more efficient.dbForge Studio for Oracle 6.0 brings a long list of new features and usability improvements to Oracle developers and DBAs, including a redesigned SQL Editor, improved data handling, smarter schema comparison, and direct access to the Getting Started and Devart Academy for hands-on learning.New features in dbForge Studio for Oracle 6.0 include:- SQL Editor enhancements: New shortcuts for quick operations, improved behavior of syntax check, and newly implemented suggestions.- Database development and design improvements: Updated database diagrams, new options for script generation, and a new algorithm for database projects.- Data management enhancements: A new Filter Editor window in Data Editor and improved behavior of quick data retrieval.- Improved data and schema comparison: New comparison options, improved navigation between diffs in comparison documents, and automated generation of comparison reports.- Usability improvements: Redesigned Query History and reusable filter settings for tables in Database Explorer.- Integrated learning: Direct link to Devart Academy: You can now easily access the free online course Reinventing Oracle Database Management With dbForge Studio through the Help menu....and much more!All-in-One Multidatabase ManagementdbForge Edge brings together four powerful IDEs in a single suite, enabling seamless development, management, and automation across Oracle, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Amazon Redshift, and various cloud services. With consistent user interfaces and deep feature sets, it’s built to help teams stay flexible, efficient, and fully in control - no matter which database they’re working with.Empowering developers and enterprises alikeFrom small development teams to enterprise environments, dbForge Edge is engineered to support every use case, making it easier to maintain consistency, ensure data integrity, and reduce development time.AvailabilitydbForge Edge 5.0 is now available for download. Current users with an active subscription can update for free by visiting the official product page:dbForge Edge 5.0 https://www.devart.com/dbforge/edge/ About DevartDevart is a multi-product company and a leading developer of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

dbForge Edge: The Universal Tool for Database Development and Management

