Record-Breaking Independent Bookstore Day Invites Readers Nationwide To Shop Indie

Independent Bookstore Day Logo Trevor Noah, 2025 Indie Bookstore Ambassador

Independent Bookstores Day Celebrates its 12th Anniversary on Saturday, April 26, with over 1,600 participating independent bookstores from every state.

With many stores expanding their festivities beyond a single day, it’s clear that indie bookstores are vital hubs that bring people together and shape the heart of their communities.” — Courtney Wallace, Independent Bookstore Day Program Director

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Bookstore Day is an annual event that celebrates the spirit and value of independent bookstores. The event is produced by the American Booksellers Association (ABA), the national trade association for indie bookstores. This year’s celebration is the largest to date, with bookstores from all 50 states and territories participating with many stores offering exclusive merchandise and hosting special events.Indie Bookstore Day ignites a vibrant array of celebrations — from bookstore crawls to street fairs — each as unique and diverse as the independent bookstores themselves. Half of the states are celebrating with bookstore crawls, many lasting more than one day long, rewarding readers the more stops they make! The Indie Bookstore Day Map serves as the comprehensive guide, showcasing the myriad happenings in communities across the country on April 26. Whether seeking exclusive finds or immersing in the thriving world of independent bookstores, this map is an essential guide for Independent Bookstore Day.Many independent bookstores have been planning for Independent Bookstore Day all year. Some of those activities and participating stores can be found in ABA’s Indie Bookstore Day blog post . “Independent bookstores continue to elevate their creativity and community engagement, making this twelfth year of Independent Bookstore Day our biggest celebration yet,” says Courtney Wallace, ABA’s Marketing Manager and Independent Bookstore Day Program Director. “With many stores expanding their festivities beyond a single day, it’s clear that indie bookstores are vital hubs that bring people together and shape the heart of their communities.”Comedian and New York Times bestselling author, Trevor Noah, is serving as this year’s Independent Bookstore Day Ambassador. In accepting the invitation to be the ambassador, Noah calls for communities to come together to support independent booksellers and the vital work they do. Noah said: “It’s an incredible honor to be chosen by the ABA as its Bookstore Ambassador. Books are expansive and infinite worlds — even as a child they helped me envision lands and lives, real and imagined, far beyond anything I could see with my own eyes. Bookstores are where readers can go to find these magical portals into other universes and other minds. But they do more than that. Independent bookstores connect readers to ideas and stories, and they are the rare physical place in our communities where we can connect with each other.”Noah adds, “In all of my work I’m always thinking about connection. It’s one of the major themes in my first book, Born a Crime, and is right at the center of my second book, Into the Uncut Grass. It’s up to us to support and sustain these stores, vital hubs that promote reading, learning, and imagining, while fostering a sense of community, providing spaces where diverse voices and ideas can mingle and thrive.”“Independent Bookstore Day is one of my favorite days of the year.” Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, shared. “The collaboration between independent bookstores, the spirit of community with their customers, the support for small businesses, the celebration of books and authors and illustrators — these are the things I love about our industry year round but it’s nice to have a day to celebrate all that the indies represent in the world.”Adrian Tomine, author of Q&A and The New Yorker Contributor, designed this year’s limited-edition tote bag, exclusively available at participating indie bookstores on Indie Bookstore Day.This year’s exclusives also feature items from many publishers and vendors including ABRAMS, Blackwing, Bonfire, Candlewick Press, Drawn & Quarterly, HarperCollins, HarperCollins Children’s Books, Macmillan, Out of Print, Rebel Girls, The Quarto Group, Second Story Press, and St. Martin’s Publishing Group.The event is sponsored by lead sponsors Ingram and Penguin Random House, publishing partner sponsors The Feminist Press and Sourcebooks, and the eight regional bookseller trade associations (CALIBA, GLIBA, MPIBA, MIBA, NAIBA, NEIBA, PNBA, and SIBA).For additional information about what is planned in your community, email ibd@bookweb.org.# # #About the American Booksellers Association ( www.BookWeb.org For almost 125 years, the American Booksellers Association (ABA) has been the guiding voice for independently-owned bookstores. Founded in 1900, ABA is a national not-for-profit trade organization that supports the success of independent bookstores. This success is assisted through education, information dissemination, business services, programming, technology, and advocacy. ABA’s members are diverse, involved in their communities, and act as guiding forces in locales around the country. ABA represents over 2,500 independent bookstores.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.