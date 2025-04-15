Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions (RSCS) Joins the Incentive Rebate360 Energy Efficiency Partner Hub

RSCS Joins Incentive Rebate360 Partner Hub Incentive Rebate360 Logo RSCS Logo

RSCS joins Incentive Rebate360’s Partner Hub to streamline rebates, reduce costs, and accelerate energy-efficient upgrades for restaurants.

We’re thrilled to welcome RSCS to our Partner Hub, combining their sourcing expertise with our rebates to help members boost savings through energy-efficient upgrades.” — Jeanette Strickstein, VP of Operations at Incentive Rebate360

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incentive Rebate360, a leader in commercial incentive and rebate recovery, proudly announces Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions (RSCS) as the newest partner in its groundbreaking Energy Efficiency Partner Hub. Supporting Yum! Brands (Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger & Grill) and A&W Restaurants, RSCS is the largest procurement cooperative in the quick-service restaurant industry, playing a vital role in sourcing and supply chain management.

Driving Energy Efficiency with RSCS: A Strategic Partnership

By partnering with Incentive Rebate360, RSCS members now have direct access to expert rebate recovery services, ensuring their investments in energy-efficient upgrades—such as LED lighting, HVAC systems, and commercial kitchen equipment—deliver maximum cost savings. This collaboration simplifies the rebate process, helping restaurants lower upfront costs, improve operational efficiency, and achieve long-term sustainability goals without disrupting their existing supply chain operations.

“We are excited to welcome RSCS to our Energy Efficiency Partner Hub,” said Jeanette Strickstein, VP at Incentive Rebate360. “RSCS plays a critical role in sourcing and supply chain optimization for the restaurant industry. By combining their expertise with our rebate recovery solutions, we are providing RSCS members with a seamless pathway to implement energy-efficient solutions while maximizing cost savings.”

Key Benefits of the RSCS Partnership:

1. Expert Evaluations for Energy Incentives: RSCS gains access to Incentive Rebate360’s expertise in commercial energy incentives and rebates, ensuring that procured equipment is promptly evaluated for energy savings.

2. Optimized Rebate Process: Incentive Rebate360 streamlines the rebate process for RSCS members, simplifying access to energy efficiency programs and providing seamless integration into procurement and project execution. This reduces administrative burdens and accelerates project timelines.

3. Cost Stability Through Rebate Recovery: With RSCS’s procurement strategies and Incentive Rebate360’s rebate recovery services, members can offset rising operational costs by securing incentives for energy-efficient upgrades, allowing for more predictable and stable financial planning.

About RSCS

RSCS, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is the largest procurement cooperative in the quick-service restaurant industry. As the exclusive supply chain management organization for Yum! Brands, Inc., RSCS supports renowned brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill. RSCS offers world-class buying expertise, supplier-relationship management, and strategic processes, negotiating pricing for over 22,000 products, including food, packaging, and equipment.

Learn more about RSCS by visiting their website https://rscs.com/

About Incentive Rebate360

Incentive Rebate360 is a leader in commercial incentive and rebate recovery, dedicated to helping businesses leverage energy efficiency solutions while maximizing financial returns. Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, Incentive Rebate360 empowers organizations to embrace sustainability without compromising profitability.

Learn more about Incentive Rebate360 by visiting their website https://incentiverebate360.com/

Join the Movement

Members can learn more about the RSCS partnership and the Energy Efficiency Partner Hub, by visiting memberprogarms@rscs.com. For media inquiries, please contact Jessica Irvine at jirvine@incentiverebate360.com.

Connect with us on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/incentive-rebate360

