New Book 'Then Isaac Sowed' by Apostle Lynroy Scantlebury Brings Fresh Revelation to a Biblical Event

Book Cover The Author Apostle Lynroy Scantlebury

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Then Isaac Sowed”, the latest work by Apostle Lynroy Scantlebury, challenges a long-held interpretation of a well-known biblical event and unveils a deeper divine process behind Isaac’s Hundredfold blessing.About the BookMany have been taught that Isaac sowed during a time of famine and still received his Hundredfold return, a miraculous feat attributed to his faithfulness. However, “Then Isaac Sowed” brings a groundbreaking revelation that corrects this misconception and highlights the divine orchestration that truly led to Isaac’s rapid rise in power and wealth within a year.This book was written in seven nights following a visitation from an angel, during which Apostle Scantlebury received spiritual insight into the true nature of Isaac’s success. The revelation goes beyond the traditional teachings of Genesis 26:12 and explores how political and divine laws aligned to bring Isaac into his season of abundance.Through careful biblical analysis and divine revelation, “Then Isaac Sowed” opens readers’ eyes to God’s supernatural principles for increase, prosperity, and divine favor. This book is a must-read for believers seeking a deeper understanding of God’s timing, faith, and the divine processes that unlock true abundance.About the AuthorApostle Lynroy Scantlebury is the Senior Apostle of World Harvest Ministries International in Barbados. Known for his profound ability to unveil the scriptures with great depth and clarity, he is a sought-after speaker who travels extensively, sharing God’s Word and supernatural revelations.Beyond ministry, Apostle Scantlebury is a trained counselor and actively uses his platform to uplift and support the less fortunate. He serves alongside his wife, Prophetess Heather Scantlebury, as they lead World Harvest Ministries International, touching lives both spiritually and practically.Message from the Author“God has a plan for everyone to be blessed and prosper. However, he is more concerned with us having the right condition for him to act in greater levels of power for maximum results. Then Isaac Sowed isn’t just another book, it’s a life investment. It’s designed for everyone, whether you’re currently experiencing financial lack or a multi-millionaire.”Recently, Apostle Lynroy Scantlebury participated in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford for an inspiring and powerful interview discussing about his book “Then Isaac Sowed”, where he delves how political and divine laws merged to unlock supernatural favor. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhL2IQ46DIs “Then Isaac Sowed”, written during a seven-night angelic visitation, unveils a groundbreaking revelation about Isaac’s Hundredfold return—one that goes beyond the traditional understanding of sowing in famine. This book is available for purchase online and through major book retailers such as Amazon or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Isaac-Sowed-Apostle-Lynroy-Scantlebury-ebook/dp/B0DVCXXZDS/

Then Isaac Sowed by Apostle Lynroy Scantlebury

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.