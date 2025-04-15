DAILY DOSE™ WELLNESS CELEBRATES FIVE YEARS OF EMPOWERING EMPLOYEE WELL-BEING

Daily Dose provides employee wellness programs Georgia Homsany, Founder & CEO Georgia's book- You're Not Lazy

Female-owned company surpasses the odds to bring wellness to the workplace

We spend the majority of our lives at work, yet often neglect our well-being during those hours. I wanted to bring wellness to the work day without adding more to employees' plates.” — Georgia Homsany, Founder & CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAILY DOSE Wellness, a female-founded company dedicated to transforming workplace well-being, proudly marks its five-year anniversary. Since its inception, DAILY DOSE has helped businesses across the United States and globally create healthier, more engaged workforces by providing integrated, accessible wellness solutions that combat burnout and enhance productivity. Over the last 5 years, DAILY DOSE has conducted over 150 webinars, workshops and monthly challenges serving clients across the country covering topics pertaining to financial wellness, nutrition, ergonomics, yoga, meditation and mental health.A VISION BORN FROM BURNOUTFounded by Georgia Homsany, a former corporate executive with 15 years of experience in marketing and brand management, DAILY DOSE was established after her own experience with workplace stress and burnout.“I hit a point in my career where I was completely burnt out,” said Homsany. “That experience made me realize that we spend the majority of our lives at work, yet we often neglect our well-being during those hours. I wanted to create something that brings wellness into the workday—without adding more to employees' plates.”More than 50 percent of small businesses fail within their first five years, and female entrepreneurs face even greater challenges due to funding and resource limitations. DAILY DOSE overcame this feat, having started the business in 2020, and persevered to grow despite a global pandemic.A DIFFERENT APPROACH TO WORKPLACE WELLNESSUnlike traditional wellness apps or programs that require employees to engage outside of work hours, DAILY DOSE is designed to serve as intentional breaks within the workday, helping employees reset and refocus without disrupting productivity.What sets DAILY DOSE apart:- Integrated into the workday – Rather than adding another task to employees’ already full schedules, DAILY DOSE’s programs are designed to be seamlessly incorporated into existing routines.- Personalized service – Founder Georgia Homsany works directly with each client to develop customized solutions that align with company culture and employee needs.- Nationwide and global reach – While based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the bulk of DAILY DOSE’s programs are virtual, allowing them to service clients across the United States and internationally, ensuring accessibility for teams regardless of location.BEYOND DAILY DOSEIn addition to founding DAILY DOSE, Georgia Homsany is also an author and wellness advocate. Her latest book, You’re Not Lazy, explores the impact of self-talk on our self- esteem and how we can reframe internal dialogue to boost confidence and live a successful life. She is a public speaker who regularly leads events and workshops for companies, conferences, schools and leadership summits, having appeared in over 35 podcasts, panels, and speaking events Outside of her work with DAILY DOSE, Georgia serves as a wellness columnist for Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) and also writes the wellness blog for the Raleigh Metro Society of Human Resource Management (RMSHRM) offering insight- driven content to support executives in fostering healthier, more balanced workplace cultures. She also serves on Boston University’s "Women in Business" Alumni Council.LOOKING TO THE FUTUREAs DAILY DOSE celebrates this milestone, the company remains committed to expanding its offerings and continuing to enhance workplace well-being. From virtual wellness webinars to customized corporate workshops and team challenges, DAILY DOSE continues to innovate and set the standard for practical, employee-first wellness solutions.DAILY DOSE will be commemorating this milestone at an event in Raleigh in May. If you’re local to the area and would like to attend, please contact info@dailydose-wellness.com.For more information about DAILY DOSE Wellness and its services, visit https://www.dailydose-wellness.com or contact georgia@dailydose-wellness.com for speaking opportunities and interviews.Contact:info@dailydose-wellness.com

One year anniversary video

