INDI IT Brings App Expertise to San Bernardino County

INDI IT Solutions opens a new office in San Bernardino County to help local entrepreneurs grow nationwide with expert Android and iOS app development.

MOHALI, PUNJAB, INDIA, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INDI IT Solutions, a global leader in digital transformation, proudly announces the opening of its new office in San Bernardino County, California. This strategic expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and startups by offering expert mobile app development services tailored for both Android and iOS platforms.As a full-service Mobile App Development Company , INDI IT Solutions specializes in turning unique ideas into high-performance mobile applications. With its presence in San Bernardino County, the company aims to create a direct bridge between local innovation and national market reach making it easier for businesses to scale through the power of technology.“We believe that innovation knows no boundaries,” said Nirwair Singh Deol, Managing Director of INDI IT Solutions. “By setting up operations here, we’re creating a space where entrepreneurs can thrive, and their apps can reach users far beyond local limits.”Full-Service App Development Right in Your CommunityThe new office offers comprehensive mobile development solutions, including UI/UX design, native and cross-platform development, MVP creation, QA testing, deployment, and post-launch maintenance. Whether you're a solo founder or a growing startup, INDI IT Solutions provides the expertise and resources you need to build a powerful, scalable mobile presence.Looking to Build the Next Big Android App?Now’s your chance to Hire Android Developers with proven experience and a track record of delivering top-notch applications across industries like eCommerce, healthcare, education, and logistics. INDI IT Solutions’ Android team works closely with clients to create custom solutions that are fast, secure, and user-friendly—ready to compete on a national scale.Whether you're upgrading your existing Android app or building one from scratch, our developers bring the skill and strategy needed to bring your concept to life.Launching an App for iPhone or iPad Users?This is the perfect time to Hire iOS Developers who understand Apple’s ecosystem and deliver sleek, intuitive, and high-performing apps. From iPhone apps to iPad solutions, our iOS team focuses on seamless functionality, modern interfaces, and long-term performance.At INDI IT Solutions, we don’t just code—we craft mobile experiences that engage users and drive measurable growth.Local Support with Global StandardsBy establishing this office in San Bernardino County, INDI IT Solutions aims to remove the barriers many small businesses face when trying to launch digital products. The office is positioned to serve:- Startups with app MVP goals- Small businesses aiming for digital transformation- Nonprofits looking to engage users on mobile- Creators and entrepreneurs with app-based ideasFlexible engagement models from fixed-cost development to dedicated teams ensure that businesses of all sizes can find the right fit without compromising on quality.Empowering the San Bernardino Business EcosystemINDI IT Solutions plans to work alongside local colleges, innovation hubs, and small business associations to host free educational workshops and offer mentorship to upcoming entrepreneurs. The company also plans to hire local talent, helping boost the region’s technology employment and digital literacy.“This is just the beginning,” said Deol. “We’re here to support the San Bernardino community not just as a service provider, but as a long-term partner in growth and innovation.”About INDI IT SolutionsINDI IT Solutions is a globally recognized Mobile App Development Company that delivers digital products to clients across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. With a strong portfolio across sectors including healthcare, logistics, education, and retail, the company’s strength lies in delivering scalable, secure, and user-focused mobile apps. From concept to code, INDI IT Solutions helps you transform ideas into high-performing digital experiences.Contact2388 S E St E, San Bernardino, CA 92408, United States+1 (914)6855667Info@indiit.comSales@indiit.com

